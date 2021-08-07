Lirik Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber yang Sedang Populer di Medsos

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Stay oleh The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber.

Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber dirilis pada 9 Juli 2021 dan kini sedang populer di medsos.

Berikut lirik lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber selengkapnya.

[Chorus]

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)

[Verse 1]

I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still

I realize the time that I wasted here

I feel like you can't feel the way I feel

Oh, I’ll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Chorus]

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Verse 2]

When I’m away from you, I miss your touch (Ooh)

You’re the reason I believe in love (Ooh)

It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)

And I’m afraid that I'ma fuck it up (Ooh)

Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded

'Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed

And you know that I know that I can't live without you

So, baby, stay

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Chorus]

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Outro]

Woah-oh

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey