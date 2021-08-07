Lirik Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber yang Sedang Populer di Medsos
Berikut Lirik Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber yang Sedang Populer di Medsos
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Stay oleh The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber.
Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber dirilis pada 9 Juli 2021 dan kini sedang populer di medsos.
Berikut lirik lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber selengkapnya.
[Chorus]
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)
[Verse 1]
I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still
I realize the time that I wasted here
I feel like you can't feel the way I feel
Oh, I’ll be fucked up if you can't be right here
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here
[Chorus]
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
[Verse 2]
When I’m away from you, I miss your touch (Ooh)
You’re the reason I believe in love (Ooh)
It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)
And I’m afraid that I'ma fuck it up (Ooh)
Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded
'Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed
And you know that I know that I can't live without you
So, baby, stay
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here
[Chorus]
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
[Outro]
Woah-oh
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
