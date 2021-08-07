Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber yang Sedang Populer di Medsos

Berikut Lirik Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber yang Sedang Populer di Medsos

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber yang Sedang Populer di Medsos
YouTube The Kid LAROI
Lirik Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Stay oleh The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber.

Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber dirilis pada 9 Juli 2021 dan kini sedang populer di medsos.

Berikut lirik lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber selengkapnya.

[Chorus]
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)

[Verse 1]
I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still
I realize the time that I wasted here
I feel like you can't feel the way I feel
Oh, I’ll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Chorus]
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Verse 2]
When I’m away from you, I miss your touch (Ooh)
You’re the reason I believe in love (Ooh)
It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)
And I’m afraid that I'ma fuck it up (Ooh)
Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded
'Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed
And you know that I know that I can't live without you
So, baby, stay

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Chorus]
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Outro]
Woah-oh
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

Tags
Lirik Lagu Stay
STAY
Justin Bieber
The Kid LAROI
Lirik Lagu Stay Justin Bieber
lirik lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
Baca Juga
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Pria di Banyumas Rudapaksa Anak Usia 16 Tahun dan Hamili Ibunya, Berawal Pelaku Minta Dibuatkan Kopi
Pria di Banyumas Rudapaksa Anak Usia 16 Tahun dan Hamili Ibunya, Berawal Pelaku Minta Dibuatkan Kopi

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 5

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 5

Rp. 30.000
Dettol Sabun Batang Lasting Fresh 100g isi 3

Dettol Sabun Batang Lasting Fresh 100g isi 3

Rp. 18.300
Dettol Sabun Batang Lasting Fresh 100g isi 5

Dettol Sabun Batang Lasting Fresh 100g isi 5

Rp. 30.000
Dettol Hand Sanitizer Ori 50 ml Screw Cap Bottle

Dettol Hand Sanitizer Ori 50 ml Screw Cap Bottle

Rp. 11.456
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan