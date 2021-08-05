Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max yang Sedang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Sweet But Psycho yang dinyanyikan Ava Max beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max dirilis pada 2020 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

berikut lirik lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max beserta terjemahan selengkapnya.

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho

So left but she's right though

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

She'll make you curse, but she a blessing

She'll rip your shirt within a second

You'll be coming back, back for seconds

With your plate, you just can't help it

No, no, you'll play along

Let her lead you on, on, on

You'll be saying, "No, no"

Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"

'Cause she messin' with your head

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho

So left but she's right though

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Grab a cop gun kinda crazy

She's poison but tasty

Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"

'Cause she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

See, someone said, "Don't drink her

She'll kiss your neck with no emotion

When she's mean, you know you love it

'Cause she tastes so sweet, don't sugarcoat it

No, no, you'll play along

Let her lead you on, on, on

You'll be saying, "No (no, no, no, no), no (no, no)"

Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"

'Cause she messin' with your head

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho

So left but she's right though

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Grab a cop gun kinda crazy

She's poison but tasty

Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"

'Cause she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

You're just like me, you're out your mind

I know it's strange, we're both the crazy kind

You're tellin' me that I'm insane

Boy, don't pretend that you don't love the pain

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho

So left but she's right though

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Grab a cop gun kinda crazy

She's poison but tasty

Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"

'Cause she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"