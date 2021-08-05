Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max yang Sedang Viral di TikTok
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet But Pshyco - Ava Max yang Sedang Viral di TikTok. Oh, she's sweet but a psycho, A little bit psycho
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Sweet But Psycho yang dinyanyikan Ava Max beserta terjemahannya.
Lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max dirilis pada 2020 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.
berikut lirik lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max beserta terjemahan selengkapnya.
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right though
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
She'll make you curse, but she a blessing
She'll rip your shirt within a second
You'll be coming back, back for seconds
With your plate, you just can't help it
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on, on, on
You'll be saying, "No, no"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right though
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Grab a cop gun kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
See, someone said, "Don't drink her
She'll kiss your neck with no emotion
When she's mean, you know you love it
'Cause she tastes so sweet, don't sugarcoat it
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on, on, on
You'll be saying, "No (no, no, no, no), no (no, no)"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right though
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Grab a cop gun kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
You're just like me, you're out your mind
I know it's strange, we're both the crazy kind
You're tellin' me that I'm insane
Boy, don't pretend that you don't love the pain
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right though
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Grab a cop gun kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
lirik lagu
terjemahan
Lirik Lagu Sweet But Pshyco
Ava Max
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
Sweet But Psycho
|Lirik Lagu Bagaimana Kalau Aku Tidak Baik-baik Saja - Judika, 'Andai Aku Bisa Memutar Waktu'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Bagaimana Kalau Aku Tidak Baik-baik Saja - Judika yang Baru Rilis
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Hilang Tapi Ada - Judika yang Viral di TikTok
|Lirik Lagu Unbreakable Love - Eric Chou yang Dinyanyikan Renjun dan Xiaojun
|Lirik Lagu Flying Deep in The Night - Cover Onew feat Suhyun Beserta Terjemahan Indonesia