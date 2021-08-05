Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max yang Sedang Viral di TikTok

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet But Pshyco - Ava Max yang Sedang Viral di TikTok. Oh, she's sweet but a psycho, A little bit psycho

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi | Editor: Musahadah
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max yang Sedang Viral di TikTok
YouTube Ava Max
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Sweet But Psycho yang dinyanyikan Ava Max beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max dirilis pada 2020 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

berikut lirik lagu Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max beserta terjemahan selengkapnya.

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right though
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

She'll make you curse, but she a blessing
She'll rip your shirt within a second
You'll be coming back, back for seconds
With your plate, you just can't help it
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on, on, on
You'll be saying, "No, no"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right though
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Grab a cop gun kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

See, someone said, "Don't drink her
She'll kiss your neck with no emotion
When she's mean, you know you love it
'Cause she tastes so sweet, don't sugarcoat it
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on, on, on
You'll be saying, "No (no, no, no, no), no (no, no)"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right though

At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Grab a cop gun kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"

'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

You're just like me, you're out your mind
I know it's strange, we're both the crazy kind
You're tellin' me that I'm insane
Boy, don't pretend that you don't love the pain

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right though
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Grab a cop gun kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"

'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Mulai dari
1. Terjemahan Indonesia
Halaman
Intro1
Tags
lirik lagu
terjemahan
Lirik Lagu Sweet But Pshyco
Ava Max
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
Sweet But Psycho
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Dianggap Tak Masuk Akal, Jusuf Kalla Minta Polemik Hibah Rp2 T Dihentikan: Pemberi & Penerima Salah
Dianggap Tak Masuk Akal, Jusuf Kalla Minta Polemik Hibah Rp2 T Dihentikan: Pemberi & Penerima Salah

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 5

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 5

Rp. 30.000
Dettol Sabun Batang Lasting Fresh 100g isi 3

Dettol Sabun Batang Lasting Fresh 100g isi 3

Rp. 18.300
Dettol Sabun Batang Lasting Fresh 100g isi 5

Dettol Sabun Batang Lasting Fresh 100g isi 5

Rp. 30.000
Dettol Hand Sanitizer Ori 50 ml Screw Cap Bottle

Dettol Hand Sanitizer Ori 50 ml Screw Cap Bottle

Rp. 11.456
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan