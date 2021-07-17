Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Don't Know Why - Maudy Ayunda, Baru Dirilis Jumat 16 Juli 2021

Berikut lirik lagu Don't Know Why yang dipopulerkan oleh Maudy Ayunda. Lagu ini baru dirilis Jumat (16/7/2021).

Penulis: Arum Puspita | Editor: Musahadah
Lirik Lagu Don't Know Why - Maudy Ayunda, Baru Dirilis Jumat 16 Juli 2021
YOUTUBE
Video klip lagu Don't Know Why - Maudy Ayunda 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Dont Know Why yang dipopulerkan oleh Maudy Ayunda.

Don't know why adalah single terbaru Maudy Ayunda yang dirilis, Jumat (16/7/2021).

Bertepatan dengan lagu tersebut dirilis, video klip lagu Don't Know Why juga tayang di kanal YouTube Trinity Optima Production.

When I’m with you
I feel lonely
I don’t know why

When I wake up
I no longer think of you
I don’t know why

Baby the silence is loud now
You shout but I don’t hear a thing
You love but I don’t feel a thing

Baby the fire is out now
You know I’ve tried everything
But I feel numb

I can’t
Seem to find the words to say
Find a good reason to stay
With you

And I can’t
Seem to find another way
To feel more than I do today
For you

When I wake up
I no longer think of you
I don’t know why

Baby the fire is out now
You know I’ve tried everything
But I feel numb

And I don’t know why
I don’t wanna run from this easy
But I gotta stay true
To me and myself like i promised
I gotta be real and be honest

I can’t
Seem to find
The words to say
I don’t wanna stay with you
I don’t wanna stay with you

Can’t seem
To find a way
To love you

I can’t
Can’t seem to find my way
And I don’t know, and I don’t know, I don’t know why
Why..
Can’t seem to find my love
My love
And I don’t know why

