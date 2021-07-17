Lirik Lagu Don't Know Why - Maudy Ayunda, Baru Dirilis Jumat 16 Juli 2021

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Dont Know Why yang dipopulerkan oleh Maudy Ayunda.

Don't know why adalah single terbaru Maudy Ayunda yang dirilis, Jumat (16/7/2021).

Bertepatan dengan lagu tersebut dirilis, video klip lagu Don't Know Why juga tayang di kanal YouTube Trinity Optima Production.

When I’m with you

I feel lonely

I don’t know why

When I wake up

I no longer think of you

I don’t know why

Baby the silence is loud now

You shout but I don’t hear a thing

You love but I don’t feel a thing

Baby the fire is out now

You know I’ve tried everything

But I feel numb

I can’t

Seem to find the words to say

Find a good reason to stay

With you

And I can’t

Seem to find another way

To feel more than I do today

For you

When I wake up

I no longer think of you

I don’t know why

Baby the fire is out now

You know I’ve tried everything

But I feel numb

And I don’t know why

I don’t wanna run from this easy

But I gotta stay true

To me and myself like i promised

I gotta be real and be honest

I can’t

Seem to find

The words to say

I don’t wanna stay with you

I don’t wanna stay with you

Can’t seem

To find a way

To love you

I can’t

Can’t seem to find my way

And I don’t know, and I don’t know, I don’t know why

Why..

Can’t seem to find my love

My love

And I don’t know why