Lirik Lagu Permission to Dance - BTS dan Terjemahannya, Ungkapan Selamat Tinggal Covid-19
Berikut lirik lagu Permission to Dance yang dipopulerkan oleh BTS beserta terjemahannya. Ungkapkan pesan selamat tinggal Covid-19.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Permission to Dance yang dipopulerkan oleh BTS beserta terjemahannya.
Lagu Permission to Dance - BTS ditulis dalam bahasa Inggris dan dirilis pada Jumat (9/7/2021) di Youtube HYBE Labels.
Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Permission to Dance - BTS beserta terjemahan Indonesia.
Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]
It's the thought of being young
When your heart's just like a drum
Beating louder with no way to guard it
When it all seems like it's wrong
Just sing along to Elton John
And to that feeling, we're just getting started
[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]
When the nights get colder
And the rhythms got you falling behind
Just dream about that moment
When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye
Then you say
[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]
I wanna dance
The music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA]
There's always something that's standing in the way
But if you don't let it phase ya
You'll know just how to break
Just keep the right vibe, yeah
'Cause there's no looking back
There ain't no one to prove
We don't got this on lock, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin]
The wait is over
The time is now so let's do it right, mm (Yeah)
Yeah we'll keep going
And stay up until we see the sunrise
And we'll say (Yeah)
[Chorus: V, Jin]
I wanna dance
The music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
[Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook]
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
No, we don't need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V]
Well, let me show ya
That we can keep the fire alive
'Cause it's not over
Till it's over, say it one more time
Say
[Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin]
I wanna dance
The music's got me going (Music's got me going)
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden (Ooh)
And roll in like we're dancing fools (Like we're dancing fools)
[Post-Chorus: Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook]
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
