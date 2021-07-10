Lirik Lagu Permission to Dance - BTS dan Terjemahannya, Ungkapan Selamat Tinggal Covid-19

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Permission to Dance yang dipopulerkan oleh BTS beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Permission to Dance - BTS ditulis dalam bahasa Inggris dan dirilis pada Jumat (9/7/2021) di Youtube HYBE Labels.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Permission to Dance - BTS beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]

It's the thought of being young

When your heart's just like a drum

Beating louder with no way to guard it

When it all seems like it's wrong

Just sing along to Elton John

And to that feeling, we're just getting started

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]

When the nights get colder

And the rhythms got you falling behind

Just dream about that moment

When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye

Then you say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]

I wanna dance

The music's got me going

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let's break our plans

And live just like we're golden

And roll in like we're dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

'Cause we don't need permission to dance

[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA]

There's always something that's standing in the way

But if you don't let it phase ya

You'll know just how to break

Just keep the right vibe, yeah

'Cause there's no looking back

There ain't no one to prove

We don't got this on lock, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin]

The wait is over

The time is now so let's do it right, mm (Yeah)

Yeah we'll keep going

And stay up until we see the sunrise

And we'll say (Yeah)

[Chorus: V, Jin]

I wanna dance

The music's got me going

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let's break our plans

And live just like we're golden

And roll in like we're dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

'Cause we don't need permission to dance

[Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook]

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

No, we don't need permission to dance

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V]

Well, let me show ya

That we can keep the fire alive

'Cause it's not over

Till it's over, say it one more time

Say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin]

I wanna dance

The music's got me going (Music's got me going)

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)

Let's break our plans

And live just like we're golden (Ooh)

And roll in like we're dancing fools (Like we're dancing fools)

[Post-Chorus: Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook]

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)

'Cause we don't need permission to dance