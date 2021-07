Lirik Lagu Real Love - Brandz & Zion yang Viral di TikTok, Real Love Real love Shawty G'd Up

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Real Love yang dinayanykan oleh Brandz dan Zion yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Real Love - Brandz dan Zion sudah dirilis pada 2019 silam dan kini kembali hits.

Berikut lirik lagu Real Love selengkapnya.

[Brandz]

Real love real love

Shawty G'd up

Got me buggin'

I don't think that

I could leave her

Let them hate

They ain't getting

In between us

Hold this Gucci

Match the Gucci

On you sneaker

[Zion]

And everything that we do

Stays between us

And when we touching different

Loving be my teacher

You hold me down

This ain't Jacquees

But you in my peace

Yeah

Take out your weave

And make you smile

And give you D yeah

Imma give my all

Ima give my all

Yeah, ever when you sleep

You still looking good, yeah

Take you out to eat

Cause I know you the truth

Yeah Freak up in the sheets

We don't use no rules, Yeah

[Brandz]

And this shit ain't cheap

This is my lifestyle

When she step out of the shower

And i be like now

pussy so good girl

I might drown and

The girl in the sheets She made a right sound

[Zion]

She don't even care bout designer

Sit back, kick back

No recliner

Ride me like a rich back

You're my rider

Love it when you ride

Oh I'm deep inside her

[Brand & Zion]

No I'm deep inside

Yeah deep indide your baby

Ayy your're my rider, my rider baby

Yeah I'm the dirver

You're my provider baby

And you know my loving

Don't come free yeah

Oh I'm deep inside her

No I'm deep inside

Yeah deep inside your baby

Ayy your're my rider, my rider baby

Yeah I'm the driver

You're my provider baby

And you know my loving

Don't come free yeah