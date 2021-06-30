Lirik Lagu Your Shirt - Chelsea Cutler Dengan Terjemahan yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Your Shirt yang dibawakan dengan Chelsea Cutler beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Your Shirt - Chelsea Cutler yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu dan kini viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik lagu Your Shirt - Chelsea Cutler selengkapnya.

This time it don’t feel like you want it all

Did I do something wrong to make you go?

Said I would know when it's all good to fall

Now I just need you here to hold me close

Cause I don't want another heart to fill the holes

That you left under my covers for me to grow cold

I don't wanna miss somebody who's not missing me

But the city feels so lonely when you leave

My room, where I want you

Tangled ease in my sheets

In your shirt that I got you

Half asleep, holding onto me

My bed where you left me

Tangled up, now it's noon

In your shirt that you gave me

Half asleep, wishing I still had you

Half asleep, wishing I still had you

This time you said you’re playing games again

What are we becoming of it now?

It's fine, I said, if you're the one in my head

Cause I just don't know how to put you out

Cause I don't want another heart to fill the holes

That you left under my covers for me to grow cold

I don't wanna miss somebody who's not missing me

But the city feels so lonely when you leave

My room, where I want you

Tangled ease in my sheets

In your shirt that I got you

Half asleep, holding onto me

My bed where you left me

Tangled up, now it's noon

In your shirt that you gave me

Half asleep, wishing I still had you

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

I'm half asleep, wishing I still had you