Lirik Lagu Your Shirt - Chelsea Cutler Dengan Terjemahan yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik lagu Your Shirt yang dibawakan dengan Chelsea Cutler beserta terjemahannya.

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Lirik Lagu Your Shirt - Chelsea Cutler 

Lagu Your Shirt - Chelsea Cutler yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu dan kini viral di TikTok.

Lagu Your Shirt - Chelsea Cutler yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu dan kini viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik lagu Your Shirt - Chelsea Cutler selengkapnya.

This time it don’t feel like you want it all
Did I do something wrong to make you go?
Said I would know when it's all good to fall
Now I just need you here to hold me close

Cause I don't want another heart to fill the holes
That you left under my covers for me to grow cold
I don't wanna miss somebody who's not missing me
But the city feels so lonely when you leave

My room, where I want you
Tangled ease in my sheets
In your shirt that I got you
Half asleep, holding onto me
My bed where you left me
Tangled up, now it's noon
In your shirt that you gave me
Half asleep, wishing I still had you

Half asleep, wishing I still had you

This time you said you’re playing games again
What are we becoming of it now?
It's fine, I said, if you're the one in my head
Cause I just don't know how to put you out

Cause I don't want another heart to fill the holes
That you left under my covers for me to grow cold
I don't wanna miss somebody who's not missing me
But the city feels so lonely when you leave

My room, where I want you
Tangled ease in my sheets
In your shirt that I got you
Half asleep, holding onto me
My bed where you left me
Tangled up, now it's noon
In your shirt that you gave me
Half asleep, wishing I still had you

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
I'm half asleep, wishing I still had you

