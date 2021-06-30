Lirik Lagu You Right - Doja Cat feat The Weeknd yang Baru Dirilis dan Video Klip Trending Youtube

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut ini lirik lagu You Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Doja Cat berkolaborasi dengan The Weeknd.

Lagu You Right merupakan single yang terdapat di album terbaru Doja Cat yang bertajuk Planet Her.

Viedo klip lagu You Right dirilis di YouTube Doja Cat pada Jumat (25/6/2021) pukul 11.00 WIB.

Kini, video klip lagu tersebut berada di daftar trending Youtube.

I got a man but I want you

I got a man but I want you

And it's just nerves, it's just dick

Makin' me think 'bout someone new

You know, I got so much to say

I try hide it in my face

And it don't work, you see through

That I just wanna get with you

And you right

You right, I

Got my guy

But I, I

Can't help it, I want you

Said, you right, I

Got my guy

But I, I

Can't help it, I want you



I can't stop and look the other way

'Cause I know what could be, babe

And you'd never feel the same

You'd be thinkin' 'bout it every day

Don't believe in fairy tales

But we got our fantasies

And it's me and you, no she

Tryna be all through your sheets

Have you all on top of me

Actin' like it's not that deep

Oh, you could take it out on me

Tell me what it's 'bout to be

Really feel it's bound to be

I can't tell no one but they all know



I got a man but I want you

I got a man but I want you

And it's just nerves, it's just dick

Makin' me think 'bout someone new

You know, I got so much to say

I try hide it in my face

And it don't work, you see through

That I just wanna get with you

And you right

You right, I

Got my guy

But I, I

Can't help it, I want you

Said, you right, I

Got my guy

But I, I

Can't help it, I want you

Girl, I want you like you want me to

I feel that energy

When you're on top of me

I know your man, he ain't controllin' you

But you still hesitate

'Cause you choose loyalty

I know your history

Met him before your peak

He's so connected to that woman that you used to be

But-but-but this sex will cloud your memory

A couple strokes to put it in then you'll belong to me

I got a man but I want you

I got a man but I want you

And it's just nerves, it's just dick

Makin' me think 'bout someone new

You know, I got so much to say

I try hide it in my face

And it don't work, you see through

That I just wanna get with you

And you right

You right, I

Got my guy

But I, I

Can't help it, I want you

Said, you right, I

Got my guy

But I, I

Can't help it, I want you