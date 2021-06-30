Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu You Right - Doja Cat feat The Weeknd yang Baru Dirilis dan Video Klip Trending Youtube
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu You Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Doja Cat berkolaborasi dengan The Weeknd.
Penulis: Arum Puspita | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut ini lirik lagu You Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Doja Cat berkolaborasi dengan The Weeknd.
Lagu You Right merupakan single yang terdapat di album terbaru Doja Cat yang bertajuk Planet Her.
Viedo klip lagu You Right dirilis di YouTube Doja Cat pada Jumat (25/6/2021) pukul 11.00 WIB.
Kini, video klip lagu tersebut berada di daftar trending Youtube.
I got a man but I want you
I got a man but I want you
And it's just nerves, it's just dick
Makin' me think 'bout someone new
You know, I got so much to say
I try hide it in my face
And it don't work, you see through
That I just wanna get with you
And you right
You right, I
Got my guy
But I, I
Can't help it, I want you
Said, you right, I
Got my guy
But I, I
Can't help it, I want you
I can't stop and look the other way
'Cause I know what could be, babe
And you'd never feel the same
You'd be thinkin' 'bout it every day
Don't believe in fairy tales
But we got our fantasies
And it's me and you, no she
Tryna be all through your sheets
Have you all on top of me
Actin' like it's not that deep
Oh, you could take it out on me
Tell me what it's 'bout to be
Really feel it's bound to be
I can't tell no one but they all know
I got a man but I want you
I got a man but I want you
And it's just nerves, it's just dick
Makin' me think 'bout someone new
You know, I got so much to say
I try hide it in my face
And it don't work, you see through
That I just wanna get with you
And you right
You right, I
Got my guy
But I, I
Can't help it, I want you
Said, you right, I
Got my guy
But I, I
Can't help it, I want you
Girl, I want you like you want me to
I feel that energy
When you're on top of me
I know your man, he ain't controllin' you
But you still hesitate
'Cause you choose loyalty
I know your history
Met him before your peak
He's so connected to that woman that you used to be
But-but-but this sex will cloud your memory
A couple strokes to put it in then you'll belong to me
I got a man but I want you
I got a man but I want you
And it's just nerves, it's just dick
Makin' me think 'bout someone new
You know, I got so much to say
I try hide it in my face
And it don't work, you see through
That I just wanna get with you
And you right
You right, I
Got my guy
But I, I
Can't help it, I want you
Said, you right, I
Got my guy
But I, I
Can't help it, I want you
