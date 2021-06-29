Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu Hello Future - NCT Dream dan Terjemahan, Baru Rilis Langsung Trending YouTube
Berikut lirik lagu Hello Future yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream beserta terjemahan Indonesia.
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Hello Future yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream beserta terjemahan Indonesia.
Lagu Hello Future - NCT Dream dirilis pada 28 Juni 2021 melalui kanal YouTube SMTOWN. Berikut selengkapnya.
Big dreams and big thrills
Flying high teomunieomneun sangsanghaebwa
Ne nunape dallyeodeulgo itneun byeol
Nakga chae bureul taewo bwa
Sijagiraneun geol neon mideul su itgetni?
Ijeya sarangeul al geot gata
Ready or not ganeun geoya nareul mideo
Soldiers knocking doors down, yelling out
Jeonjaeng jeonjaeng gatdeon sigandeureun
Modu dwiro bonae gaseumi sorichine
Dallyeoga nara bwa
If you’re rocking with me oh, oh
Here we go, here we go, satellite radio
Nae miraee jeonhae jwo
On sesanggwa jeo gwangya wiro
Huhoe eopsi saranghaetdago malhage
Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa
Eodideun we’re coming together
Amu geokjeong haji ma
Jal doel geoya hello future
Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah, yeah
Ay, we’re on the way up, we’re on the way up
Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah, yeah, yeah
We’re going way up, we’re going
On our way up, hello future
On our way up, hello future
Ay miraeeui neoreul jouhage dwaesseo
Gyeonggye wiro soneul matdaemyeon
Urin neomu dalma isseo
Mwol deo chatge doelji gyeolguk utge doelji
Jigeumbuteon unmyeongirago hae
Bang, bang, bang
Fire, fire, jaukhan yeongi soge
Saranameun ki jageun kkotcheoreom*
Gateun sigan soge neoreul saranghago isseo
Here we go, here we go
Nalgaereul pyeolchigo
Tto kkeokgigo dachyeodo
Nuguboda ganghan neojanha
Miraeeui miraeedo neol saranghal naran geol
Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa
Eodideun we’re coming together
Amu geokjeong haji ma
Jal doel geoya hello future
Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah, yeah
Ay we’re on the way, up we’re on the way up
Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah, yeah
We’re going way up, we’re going
Ay, I’m tryna’ center me
Hey, where your center be?
Heundeulliji ange georeo naagal su isseulji
Too many cynical geokkuro gatdeon entropy
Geu eodijjeum neo gidarigo isseulji
Meolji anha nuneul tteo bwa
Naega wonhan modeun geon neoppunirago
We’re on our way up
Ta beorin chae yeorin ongieui
Nameun jaetdeomi soge ready to clap back
Geuri meolji anheun peace
Apeun sigani daman jjapgireul barago tto wonhaetji
Who you gon’ believe?
Yeah, yeah
Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa
Eodideun we’re coming together
Amu geokjeong haji ma
Jal doel geoya Hello future
Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah yeah
Ay, we’re on the way up, we’re on the way up
Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah
We’re going way up, we’re going
We’re going way up
Gyeote hamkke isseojwo
Ojik neomani nae miraeraneun geol
Just keep looking to the stars
Neol gidaryeosseo
Hello future
Lirik Lagu Hello Future
Hello Future
NCT Dream
terjemahan Indonesia
lirik lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
|Lirik Lagu Pemimpinmu - Rizky Billar yang Berisi Janji Kepada Lesti Kejora
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Life Is Still Going On - NCT Dream yang Dirilis Jumat 25 Juni 2021
|Chord Lagu Bahagia Bersamamu - Haico Van Der Veken, Senang Bila Dekat Denganmu
|Lirik Lagu Keep You Safe - Yahya dengan Terjemahan, Cause I've Been Waiting For This So Long
|Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs Beserta Terjemahan, Cause If You Think I'm Such A Happy Person