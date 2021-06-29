Lirik Lagu Hello Future - NCT Dream dan Terjemahan, Baru Rilis Langsung Trending YouTube

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Hello Future yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Hello Future - NCT Dream dirilis pada 28 Juni 2021 melalui kanal YouTube SMTOWN. Berikut selengkapnya.

Big dreams and big thrills

Flying high teomunieomneun sangsanghaebwa

Ne nunape dallyeodeulgo itneun byeol

Nakga chae bureul taewo bwa

Sijagiraneun geol neon mideul su itgetni?

Ijeya sarangeul al geot gata

Ready or not ganeun geoya nareul mideo

Soldiers knocking doors down, yelling out

Jeonjaeng jeonjaeng gatdeon sigandeureun

Modu dwiro bonae gaseumi sorichine

Dallyeoga nara bwa

If you’re rocking with me oh, oh

Here we go, here we go, satellite radio

Nae miraee jeonhae jwo

On sesanggwa jeo gwangya wiro

Huhoe eopsi saranghaetdago malhage

Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa

Eodideun we’re coming together

Amu geokjeong haji ma

Jal doel geoya hello future

Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah, yeah

Ay, we’re on the way up, we’re on the way up

Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah, yeah, yeah

We’re going way up, we’re going

On our way up, hello future

On our way up, hello future

Ay miraeeui neoreul jouhage dwaesseo

Gyeonggye wiro soneul matdaemyeon

Urin neomu dalma isseo

Mwol deo chatge doelji gyeolguk utge doelji

Jigeumbuteon unmyeongirago hae

Bang, bang, bang

Fire, fire, jaukhan yeongi soge

Saranameun ki jageun kkotcheoreom*

Gateun sigan soge neoreul saranghago isseo

Here we go, here we go

Nalgaereul pyeolchigo

Tto kkeokgigo dachyeodo

Nuguboda ganghan neojanha

Miraeeui miraeedo neol saranghal naran geol

Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa

Eodideun we’re coming together

Amu geokjeong haji ma

Jal doel geoya hello future

Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah, yeah

Ay we’re on the way, up we’re on the way up

Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah, yeah

We’re going way up, we’re going

Ay, I’m tryna’ center me

Hey, where your center be?

Heundeulliji ange georeo naagal su isseulji

Too many cynical geokkuro gatdeon entropy

Geu eodijjeum neo gidarigo isseulji

Meolji anha nuneul tteo bwa

Naega wonhan modeun geon neoppunirago

We’re on our way up

Ta beorin chae yeorin ongieui

Nameun jaetdeomi soge ready to clap back

Geuri meolji anheun peace

Apeun sigani daman jjapgireul barago tto wonhaetji

Who you gon’ believe?

Yeah, yeah

Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa

Eodideun we’re coming together

Amu geokjeong haji ma

Jal doel geoya Hello future

Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah yeah

Ay, we’re on the way up, we’re on the way up

Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah

We’re going way up, we’re going

We’re going way up

Gyeote hamkke isseojwo

Ojik neomani nae miraeraneun geol

Just keep looking to the stars

Neol gidaryeosseo

Hello future