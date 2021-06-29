Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Hello Future - NCT Dream dan Terjemahan, Baru Rilis Langsung Trending YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu Hello Future yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Hello Future - NCT Dream dirilis pada 28 Juni 2021 melalui kanal YouTube SMTOWN.

Lagu Hello Future - NCT Dream dirilis pada 28 Juni 2021 melalui kanal YouTube SMTOWN. Berikut selengkapnya.

Big dreams and big thrills
Flying high teomunieomneun sangsanghaebwa
Ne nunape dallyeodeulgo itneun byeol
Nakga chae bureul taewo bwa

Sijagiraneun geol neon mideul su itgetni?
Ijeya sarangeul al geot gata
Ready or not ganeun geoya nareul mideo
Soldiers knocking doors down, yelling out
Jeonjaeng jeonjaeng gatdeon sigandeureun
Modu dwiro bonae gaseumi sorichine
Dallyeoga nara bwa
If you’re rocking with me oh, oh

Here we go, here we go, satellite radio
Nae miraee jeonhae jwo
On sesanggwa jeo gwangya wiro
Huhoe eopsi saranghaetdago malhage

Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa
Eodideun we’re coming together
Amu geokjeong haji ma
Jal doel geoya hello future
Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah, yeah
Ay, we’re on the way up, we’re on the way up
Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah, yeah, yeah
We’re going way up, we’re going

On our way up, hello future
On our way up, hello future

Ay miraeeui neoreul jouhage dwaesseo
Gyeonggye wiro soneul matdaemyeon
Urin neomu dalma isseo
Mwol deo chatge doelji gyeolguk utge doelji
Jigeumbuteon unmyeongirago hae
Bang, bang, bang

Fire, fire, jaukhan yeongi soge
Saranameun ki jageun kkotcheoreom*
Gateun sigan soge neoreul saranghago isseo

Here we go, here we go
Nalgaereul pyeolchigo
Tto kkeokgigo dachyeodo
Nuguboda ganghan neojanha
Miraeeui miraeedo neol saranghal naran geol

Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa
Eodideun we’re coming together
Amu geokjeong haji ma
Jal doel geoya hello future
Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah, yeah
Ay we’re on the way, up we’re on the way up
Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah, yeah
We’re going way up, we’re going

Ay, I’m tryna’ center me
Hey, where your center be?
Heundeulliji ange georeo naagal su isseulji
Too many cynical geokkuro gatdeon entropy
Geu eodijjeum neo gidarigo isseulji

Meolji anha nuneul tteo bwa
Naega wonhan modeun geon neoppunirago
We’re on our way up
Ta beorin chae yeorin ongieui
Nameun jaetdeomi soge ready to clap back
Geuri meolji anheun peace
Apeun sigani daman jjapgireul barago tto wonhaetji
Who you gon’ believe?
Yeah, yeah

Gidaryeosseo eoseo wa
Eodideun we’re coming together
Amu geokjeong haji ma
Jal doel geoya Hello future
Neoreul manna gati deo binna yeah yeah
Ay, we’re on the way up, we’re on the way up
Areumdaun siganman ssatja yeah
We’re going way up, we’re going

We’re going way up
Gyeote hamkke isseojwo
Ojik neomani nae miraeraneun geol
Just keep looking to the stars
Neol gidaryeosseo
Hello future

