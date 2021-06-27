Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs Beserta Terjemahan, Cause If You Think I'm Such A Happy Person

Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs Beserta Terjemahan, Cause If You Think I'm Such A Happy Person

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
YouTube skinnyfabs
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Happy yang dinyanyikan oleh Skinnyfabs beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs dirilis pada 2019 silam dan kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Happy - Skinnyfabs selengkapnya.

Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long
Since someone's gone
I've been trying to be a little bit strong
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was
My shit is done
Now it's time for me try to moving on

'Cause if you think I'm such a happy person
No, you are wrong
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
Shut your freakin' mouth
No one knows what I feel and what I suffer
No, they don't know
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
That someone is always fine

I keep thinking why my friends left me
I can go insane
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again
But I think I don't really need no friends
I'm alone and it's not that bad
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don't know that

Maybe this time, I'ma take back what is mine
All the smiles, all the joys are still mine (are still mine)
There will be no more cry, and
There will be no more try, and
These places I never belong
'Cause this guy now is gone

If you think I'm such a happy person
No, you are wrong
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
Shut your freakin' mouth
No one knows what I feel and what I suffer
No, they don't know
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
That someone is always fine

If you think I'm such a happy person
No, you are wrong
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
Shut your freakin' mouth
No one knows what I feel and what I suffer
No, they don't know
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
That someone is always fine 

