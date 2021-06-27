Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs Beserta Terjemahan, Cause If You Think I'm Such A Happy Person

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Happy yang dinyanyikan oleh Skinnyfabs beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs dirilis pada 2019 silam dan kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Happy - Skinnyfabs selengkapnya.

Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long

Since someone's gone

I've been trying to be a little bit strong

And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was

My shit is done

Now it's time for me try to moving on

'Cause if you think I'm such a happy person

No, you are wrong

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

Shut your freakin' mouth

No one knows what I feel and what I suffer

No, they don't know

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming

That someone is always fine

I keep thinking why my friends left me

I can go insane

Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again

But I think I don't really need no friends

I'm alone and it's not that bad

Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don't know that

Maybe this time, I'ma take back what is mine

All the smiles, all the joys are still mine (are still mine)

There will be no more cry, and

There will be no more try, and

These places I never belong

'Cause this guy now is gone

If you think I'm such a happy person

No, you are wrong

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

Shut your freakin' mouth

No one knows what I feel and what I suffer

No, they don't know

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming

That someone is always fine

If you think I'm such a happy person

No, you are wrong

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

Shut your freakin' mouth

No one knows what I feel and what I suffer

No, they don't know

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming

That someone is always fine