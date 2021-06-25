Lirik dan Chord Lagu Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran yang Baru Dirilis Hari ini 25 Juni 2021

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lirik dan chord lagu Bad Habits diburu setelah video klipnya dirilis pada Jumat (25/6/2021), pukul 11.00 WIB.

Baru beberapa jam dirilis, video klip lagu Bad Habits telah ditonton lebih dari 794.000 kali.

[Intro]

Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2 A

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooooh

[Verse 1]

Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2

Every time you come around, you know I can't say no

Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

Bm Dmaj7 N.C.

And tonight had something wonderful

[Chorus 1]

Bm Dmaj7

My bad habits to late nights, endin' alone

Gsus2

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

A Bm Dmaj7

Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't

Em7 G

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do



Bm Dmaj7

My bad habits to wide eyes starin' at space

Gsus2

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

A Bm Dmaj7

Yeah I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Em7

Nothin' happens after two, it's true

G Bm

It's true my bad habits to you



[Post-Chorus 1]

Dmaj7 Gsus2

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh

Bm

My bad habits to you

Dmaj7 Gsus2

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooooh

Bm

My bad habits to you



[Verse 2]

Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2

Ev?ry pure intention ends when the good times start

Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2

Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark

Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2

It started under neon lights and then it all got dark

Bm Dmaj7 Em7

I only know how to go too far

[Chorus 2]

Bm Dmaj7

My bad habits to late nights, endin' alone

Gsus2

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

A Bm Dmaj7

Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't

Em7 G

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do