Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran yang Baru Dirilis Hari ini 25 Juni 2021

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran yang dirilis hari ini (25/6/2021) pukul 11.00 WIB.

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran yang Baru Dirilis Hari ini 25 Juni 2021
YOUTUBE
video klip lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lirik dan chord lagu Bad Habits diburu setelah video klipnya dirilis pada Jumat (25/6/2021), pukul 11.00 WIB.

Baru beberapa jam dirilis, video klip lagu Bad Habits telah ditonton lebih dari 794.000 kali.

 [Intro]
Bm                         Dmaj7                                   Gsus2 A
      Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooooh

[Verse 1]
Bm                                   Dmaj7                          Gsus2
Every time you come around, you know I can't say no
Bm                                     Dmaj7                      Gsus2
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
Bm                             Dmaj7                     Gsus2
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
          Bm                   Dmaj7           N.C.
And tonight had something wonderful

[Chorus 1]
                                  Bm                                Dmaj7
My bad habits to late nights, endin' alone
                                 Gsus2
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
              A                     Bm                                  Dmaj7
Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't
                              Em7                  G
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

 
                                  Bm                                  Dmaj7
My bad habits to wide eyes starin' at space
                                    Gsus2
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
                 A                  Bm                                     Dmaj7
Yeah I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
                                  Em7
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
      G                                       Bm
It's true my bad habits to you

 
[Post-Chorus 1]
                        Dmaj7                            Gsus2
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh
                                  Bm
My bad habits to you
                        Dmaj7                                   Gsus2
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooooh
                                  Bm
My bad habits to you

 
[Verse 2]
Bm                               Dmaj7                          Gsus2
Ev?ry pure intention ends when the good times start
Bm                         Dmaj7                              Gsus2
Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark
   Bm                            Dmaj7                          Gsus2
It started under neon lights and then it all got dark
  Bm          Dmaj7               Em7
I only know how to go too far

[Chorus 2]
                                  Bm                                Dmaj7
My bad habits to late nights, endin' alone
                                 Gsus2
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
              A                     Bm                                  Dmaj7
Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't
                              Em7                  G
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
chord lagu
Ed Sheeran
lagu Bad Habits
lirik dan chord lagu
chord lagu Bad Habits
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Perkosa dan Bunuh 2 Gadis di Hotel, Aipda Roni Terancam Hukuman Mati, Berawal Tertarik Tubuh Korban
Perkosa dan Bunuh 2 Gadis di Hotel, Aipda Roni Terancam Hukuman Mati, Berawal Tertarik Tubuh Korban

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 3

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 3

Rp. 16.867
Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 5

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 5

Rp. 27.792
KY Jelly Personal Lubricant

KY Jelly Personal Lubricant

Rp. 38.638
Dettol Sabun Batang Cool 100g isi 3

Dettol Sabun Batang Cool 100g isi 3

Rp. 16.867
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan