Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran yang Baru Dirilis Hari ini 25 Juni 2021
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran yang dirilis hari ini (25/6/2021) pukul 11.00 WIB.
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.
Lirik dan chord lagu Bad Habits diburu setelah video klipnya dirilis pada Jumat (25/6/2021), pukul 11.00 WIB.
Baru beberapa jam dirilis, video klip lagu Bad Habits telah ditonton lebih dari 794.000 kali.
[Intro]
Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2 A
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooooh
[Verse 1]
Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2
Every time you come around, you know I can't say no
Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
Bm Dmaj7 N.C.
And tonight had something wonderful
[Chorus 1]
Bm Dmaj7
My bad habits to late nights, endin' alone
Gsus2
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
A Bm Dmaj7
Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't
Em7 G
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
Bm Dmaj7
My bad habits to wide eyes starin' at space
Gsus2
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
A Bm Dmaj7
Yeah I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Em7
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
G Bm
It's true my bad habits to you
[Post-Chorus 1]
Dmaj7 Gsus2
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh
Bm
My bad habits to you
Dmaj7 Gsus2
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooooh, ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooooh
Bm
My bad habits to you
[Verse 2]
Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2
Ev?ry pure intention ends when the good times start
Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2
Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark
Bm Dmaj7 Gsus2
It started under neon lights and then it all got dark
Bm Dmaj7 Em7
I only know how to go too far
[Chorus 2]
Bm Dmaj7
My bad habits to late nights, endin' alone
Gsus2
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
A Bm Dmaj7
Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't
Em7 G
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
chord lagu
Ed Sheeran
lagu Bad Habits
lirik dan chord lagu
chord lagu Bad Habits
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Happy - Andhika Wira alias Skinnyfabs, Beserta Kunci Gitar
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu August - Taylor Swift yang Terdapat pada Album Folklore
|Lirik Lagu Bahagia Bersamamu - Haico Van Der Veken yang Baru Dirilis
|Lirik Lagu Berkibarlah Bendera Negeriku: Daku Ingin Jiwa Raga Ini Selaraskan Keanggunan
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Semenjak Ada Dirimu - Andity yang Viral di TikTok