Lirik dan Arti Lagu Double Take - Dhruv Viral di TikTok, Boy You Got Me Hooked on to Something

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Double Take yang dinyanyikan oleh dhruv.

Lagu Double Take - dhruv dirilis pada 2019 lalu dan kini viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik lagu Double Take - dhruv selengkapnya.

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I could say I never dare

To think about you in that way

But, I would be lying

And I pretend I’m happy for you

When you find some dude to take home

But, I won’t deny that

In the midst of the crowds

In the shapes in the clouds

I don’t see nobody but you

In my rose-tinted dreams

Wrinkled silk on my sheets

I don’t see nobody but you

Boy, you got me hooked on to something

Who could say that they saw us coming?

Tell me, do you feel the love?

Spend the summer of a lifetime with me

Let me take you to the place of your dreams

Tell me, do you feel the love?

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And I could say I never answered

Those believers inside my head

But that’s far from the truth

Don’t know what’s come over me

It seems like yesterday when I said

“We’ll be friends forever”

Constellations of stars

Murals on city walls

I don’t see nobody but you

You’re my vice, you’re my muse

You’re a nineteenth floor view

I don’t see nobody but you

Boy, you got me hooked on to something

Who could say that they saw us coming?

Tell me, do you feel the love?

Spend the summer of a lifetime with me

Let me take you to the place of your dreams

Tell me, do you feel the love?

Boy, you got me hooked on to something

Who could say that they saw us coming?

Tell me, do you feel the love?

Spend the summer of a lifetime with me

Let me take you to the place of your dreams

Tell me, do you feel the love?

Do you feel the love? (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Do you feel the love?

Do you feel the love?

Do you feel the love?

Feel the love

Feel the love