Lirik dan Arti Lagu Double Take - Dhruv Viral di TikTok, Boy You Got Me Hooked on to Something

Lirik dan Arti Lagu Double Take - Dhruv Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik lagu Double Take yang dinyanyikan oleh dhruv.

Lirik dan Arti Lagu Double Take - Dhruv 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Double Take yang dinyanyikan oleh dhruv.

Lagu Double Take - dhruv dirilis pada 2019 lalu dan kini viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik lagu Double Take - dhruv selengkapnya.

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I could say I never dare
To think about you in that way
But, I would be lying
And I pretend I’m happy for you
When you find some dude to take home
But, I won’t deny that

In the midst of the crowds
In the shapes in the clouds
I don’t see nobody but you
In my rose-tinted dreams
Wrinkled silk on my sheets
I don’t see nobody but you

Boy, you got me hooked on to something
Who could say that they saw us coming?
Tell me, do you feel the love?
Spend the summer of a lifetime with me
Let me take you to the place of your dreams
Tell me, do you feel the love?
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And I could say I never answered
Those believers inside my head
But that’s far from the truth
Don’t know what’s come over me
It seems like yesterday when I said
“We’ll be friends forever”

Constellations of stars
Murals on city walls
I don’t see nobody but you
You’re my vice, you’re my muse
You’re a nineteenth floor view
I don’t see nobody but you

Boy, you got me hooked on to something
Who could say that they saw us coming?
Tell me, do you feel the love?
Spend the summer of a lifetime with me
Let me take you to the place of your dreams
Tell me, do you feel the love?

Boy, you got me hooked on to something
Who could say that they saw us coming?
Tell me, do you feel the love?
Spend the summer of a lifetime with me
Let me take you to the place of your dreams
Tell me, do you feel the love?

Do you feel the love? (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Do you feel the love?
Do you feel the love?
Do you feel the love?
Feel the love
Feel the love

