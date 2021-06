Chord Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo Kunci Dasar G Mudah Dimainkan, Lagu Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo dengan kunci dasar G mudah dimainkan.

Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo yang kini viral di TikTok menceritakan tentang kandasnya hubungan asmara.

Berikut chord lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrgo selengkapnya

G

We broke up a month ago

Your friends are mine

Am

You know I know you've moved on

A

Found someone new,

D

One more girl who brings out the better in you

G

And I thought my heart was detached

From all the sunlight of our past

Am

But she's so sweet,

She's so pretty,

D

Does she mean you forgot about me?

[Chorus]

G

I hope you’re happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go

D7

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

N.C.

I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

[Verse 2]