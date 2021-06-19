Lirik Lagu Pandemic - Dr Creep Feat Mad Handz dan Dj Madhandz, Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Dr Creep Pandemic yang sedang viral di TikTok

Lagu Pandemic - Dr Creep feat Mad Handz dan Dj Madhandz menceritakan bumi yang sedang diterpa virus mematikan.

Berikut lirik lagu Pandemic - Dr Creep feat Mad Handz dan Dj Madhandz selengkapnya.

“They always start with a kind of storm, you know, a powerful storm. And there's always this dark, thick rain, like fresh motor oil…The storm started and something happened. His face, his eyes were different”

“By the time they tried to evacuate the city it was already too late. The infection is everywhere”

DR. CREEP:

The Virus is harvesting

What do you mean H7N3?

Begin life in a lab in the first war of vaccines

Million die in the first week in the pandemic dreams

Reality, black death, smallpox, mutated disease

Flu-shot propaganda for all population and troops

Avoid the plague, it might have seeped into the room

It's now airborne with firestorm

Signal our doom

The dead returns with a pissed off zombie mood

The sprinkler system equipped with AuAg

Where they round up survivors? In a cold facility

Watch the process of terror from the hill near the stream

I remain in a gasmask

I still filter my water clean

This isn't past tense or the plague of Athens

Couldn't be eradicated like smallpox in action

Avian influenza in the jetstream is how it happens

2020 combined with Coronavirus, bodies stacking

“The world is now at the start of the influenza pandemic”

“The State is rioting, using the street outside. It’s coming to your windows”

“Sequence the virus and determine its origin”

“It was a virus”

“Something in the blood”

“A virus which should be engineered at a genetic level to be helpful rather than harmful”

SCRATCHES BY DJ MADHANDS (X2):

“This is sick like disease and can't be cured”

“Few that remain that became stained with the bloodshed”

“When the smoke screen fades”

“Death disease”

“You feel a burning sensation”

“Nothing remains”

LONE NINJA:

You have to act fast

Grab your gas mask

Bad disaster has passed

Anarchy, cataclysm

Stand guard please

Blast your big guns

Havoc's begun

Viral outbreak

Tragic things done

Crowds renounce faith

Atrocious horror witnessed

Broke the hopes of optimistic

Scope is post-apocalyptic

Lone is harsh and vicious, gross and darker

Throwing darts blow apart the wicked

Foes know I'm sadistic

Cold, my aura is sick

Soldiers start resistance

Enemy troops in NBC suits

We shoot, then we regroup

Conquer weak with armed fleet

Bomb the streets with Dr. Creep

“The scientific criteria for an influenza pandemic have been met”

“You need a doctor to tell you that”

“This virus is human”

“Radio stopped broadcasting. There were reports of infection in Paris and New York”

“The army blockades were overrun”

“What scientists know about this newer strain…”

“Decided to raise the level of influenza pandemic alert”

SCRATCHES BY DJ MADHANDS (X2)