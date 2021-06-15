Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo yang Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Favorite Crime yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo. Lagu ini viral di TikTok.
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Favorite Crime yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Lirik dan terjemahan lagu Favorite Crime banyak diburu setelah masuk jajaran lagu viral di TikTok.
Lagu Favorite Crime dirilis pertama kali pada 21 Mei 2021, tapi video klipnya sudah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta kali.
Know that I loved you so bad
I let you treat me like that
I was your willing accomplice, honey
And I watched as you fled the scene
Doe-eyed as you buried me
One heart broke, four hands bloody
The things I did
Just so I could call you mine
The things you did
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime
You used me as an alibi
I crossed my heart as you crossed the line
And I defended you to all my friends
And now, every time a siren sounds
I wonder if you're around
'Cause you know that I'd do it all again
All the things I did
Just so I could call you mine
The things you did
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime
It’s bittersweet to think about the damage that we do
'Cause I was going down, but I was doing it with you
Yeah, everything we broke, and all the trouble that we made
But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face
