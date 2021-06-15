Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Favorite Crime yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo. Lagu ini viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo yang Viral di TikTok
SURYA.CO.ID
ILUSTRASI Lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Favorite Crime yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lirik dan terjemahan lagu Favorite Crime banyak diburu setelah masuk jajaran lagu viral di TikTok

Lagu Favorite Crime dirilis pertama kali pada 21 Mei 2021, tapi video klipnya sudah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta kali. 

Know that I loved you so bad
I let you treat me like that
I was your willing accomplice, honey

And I watched as you fled the scene
Doe-eyed as you buried me
One heart broke, four hands bloody

The things I did
Just so I could call you mine
The things you did
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime

You used me as an alibi
I crossed my heart as you crossed the line
And I defended you to all my friends

And now, every time a siren sounds
I wonder if you're around
'Cause you know that I'd do it all again

All the things I did
Just so I could call you mine
The things you did
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime

It’s bittersweet to think about the damage that we do
'Cause I was going down, but I was doing it with you
Yeah, everything we broke, and all the trouble that we made
But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
Olivia Rodrigo
terjemahan lagu 
viral di TikTok
lagu Favorite Crime
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Potret 5 Wanita yang Dibooking Sekda Nias Utara saat Tertangkap Pesta Narkoba di Tempat Karaoke
Potret 5 Wanita yang Dibooking Sekda Nias Utara saat Tertangkap Pesta Narkoba di Tempat Karaoke

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Rp. 171.000
Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Cheek Palette Peach

Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Cheek Palette Peach

Rp. 98.200
Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Lip & Cheek S02 Freshly

Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Lip & Cheek S02 Freshly

Rp. 63.500
Sariayu Jeruk Moisturizer 35 ml

Sariayu Jeruk Moisturizer 35 ml

Rp. 11.000
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan