Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Favorite Crime - Olivia Rodrigo yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Favorite Crime yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lirik dan terjemahan lagu Favorite Crime banyak diburu setelah masuk jajaran lagu viral di TikTok.

Lagu Favorite Crime dirilis pertama kali pada 21 Mei 2021, tapi video klipnya sudah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta kali.

Know that I loved you so bad

I let you treat me like that

I was your willing accomplice, honey

And I watched as you fled the scene

Doe-eyed as you buried me

One heart broke, four hands bloody

The things I did

Just so I could call you mine

The things you did

Well, I hope I was your favorite crime

You used me as an alibi

I crossed my heart as you crossed the line

And I defended you to all my friends

And now, every time a siren sounds

I wonder if you're around

'Cause you know that I'd do it all again

All the things I did

Just so I could call you mine

The things you did

Well, I hope I was your favorite crime

It’s bittersweet to think about the damage that we do

'Cause I was going down, but I was doing it with you

Yeah, everything we broke, and all the trouble that we made

But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face