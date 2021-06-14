Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali yang Viral di TikTok, Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia

Lirik Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali yang Viral di TikTok, Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu It's You merupakan lagu penyanyi asal Singapura Sezairi Sezali yang kini viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali selengkapnya.

Here we are under the moonlight
I’m the one without a dry eye
‘Cause you look amazing
I’m sorry for whatever I’ve caused
Before today you knew you felt lost
But now you’re my lady

So take my hand now
Seen me
‘Cause you’ve made me into this man
I promise I’ll treasure you girl
You’re all that I’ve needed
Completing my world

You, you’re my love, my life, my beginning
And I’m just so stumped I got you
Girl you are the piece I’ve been missing
Remembering now

All the times, I’ve been alone
Shown me the way
Let me hear, let me hold
Right through the door straight to you
You’re my love, my life, my beginning
Itu kamu

Someone needs to come and pinch me now
I just can’t believe what I have found
Standing here by me
Giving me the greatest gift you can
Saying yes and now our life begins
Choosing you daily

So take my hand now
Seen me
‘Cause you’ve made me into this man
I promise I’ll treasure you girl
You’re all that I’ve needed
Completing my world

You, you’re my love, my life, my beginning
And I’m just so stumped I got you
Girl you are the piece I’ve been missing
Remembering now

All the times, I’ve been alone
Shown me the way
Let me hear, let me hold
Right through the door straight to you
You’re my love, my life, my beginning
Kau adalah cintaku, hidupku, permulaanku

It’s you
I will never give up on you girl
Treat you right every night
Made my move, just for you
Wanna do, do this right

You, you’re my love, my life, my beginning
And I’m just so stumped I got you
Girl you are the piece I’ve been missing
Remembering now

All the times, I’ve been alone
Shown me the way
Let me hear, let me hold
Right through the door straight to you
You’re my love, my life, my beginning
It’s you

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
