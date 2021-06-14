Lirik Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali yang Viral di TikTok, Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu It's You merupakan lagu penyanyi asal Singapura Sezairi Sezali yang kini viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali selengkapnya.

Here we are under the moonlight

I’m the one without a dry eye

‘Cause you look amazing

I’m sorry for whatever I’ve caused

Before today you knew you felt lost

But now you’re my lady

So take my hand now

Seen me

‘Cause you’ve made me into this man

I promise I’ll treasure you girl

You’re all that I’ve needed

Completing my world

You, you’re my love, my life, my beginning

And I’m just so stumped I got you

Girl you are the piece I’ve been missing

Remembering now

All the times, I’ve been alone

Shown me the way

Let me hear, let me hold

Right through the door straight to you

You’re my love, my life, my beginning

Itu kamu

Someone needs to come and pinch me now

I just can’t believe what I have found

Standing here by me

Giving me the greatest gift you can

Saying yes and now our life begins

Choosing you daily

So take my hand now

Seen me

‘Cause you’ve made me into this man

I promise I’ll treasure you girl

You’re all that I’ve needed

Completing my world

You, you’re my love, my life, my beginning

And I’m just so stumped I got you

Girl you are the piece I’ve been missing

Remembering now

All the times, I’ve been alone

Shown me the way

Let me hear, let me hold

Right through the door straight to you

You’re my love, my life, my beginning

Kau adalah cintaku, hidupku, permulaanku

It’s you

I will never give up on you girl

Treat you right every night

Made my move, just for you

Wanna do, do this right

You, you’re my love, my life, my beginning

And I’m just so stumped I got you

Girl you are the piece I’ve been missing

Remembering now

All the times, I’ve been alone

Shown me the way

Let me hear, let me hold

Right through the door straight to you

You’re my love, my life, my beginning

It’s you