Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lost - Maroon 5 yang Perdana Dirilis 11 Juni 2021

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dibawakan oleh grup band papan atas, Maroon 5. Lagu ini baru dirilis Jumat (11/6/2021)

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dibawakan oleh grup band papan atas, Maroon 5

Lagu Lost dirilis pada Jumat (11/6/2021) melalui kanal Youtube Maroon 5

Lost rilis bersamaan album Maroon 5 bertajuk Jordi, yang memuat 14 lagu.

Berikut lirik lagu "Lost" dari Maroon 5.

Had no connection, no faith or direction, no
Searching and searching for someone to save my soul
I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave
When I heard you say my name, yeah yeah, yeah yeah

Lost, I was lost, I was lost, I was lost
‘Til you loved me
Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found
Yeah, You took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I’m found

Lost, I was lost, I was lost, ‘til you loved me
Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I’m found

I was so broken, my heart was an empty space
Life was a joke ‘til the moment I saw your face
Saw your face, saw your face

I was swept up in a wave, swept up in wave
When I heard you say my name, yeah girl, yeah girl

Lost, I was lost, I was lost, ‘til you loved me
Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I’m found

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
