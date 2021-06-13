Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lost - Maroon 5 yang Perdana Dirilis 11 Juni 2021
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dibawakan oleh grup band papan atas, Maroon 5. Lagu ini baru dirilis Jumat (11/6/2021)
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dibawakan oleh grup band papan atas, Maroon 5.
Lagu Lost dirilis pada Jumat (11/6/2021) melalui kanal Youtube Maroon 5.
Lost rilis bersamaan album Maroon 5 bertajuk Jordi, yang memuat 14 lagu.
Berikut lirik lagu "Lost" dari Maroon 5.
Had no connection, no faith or direction, no
Searching and searching for someone to save my soul
I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave
When I heard you say my name, yeah yeah, yeah yeah
Lost, I was lost, I was lost, I was lost
‘Til you loved me
Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found
Yeah, You took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I’m found
Lost, I was lost, I was lost, ‘til you loved me
Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I’m found
I was so broken, my heart was an empty space
Life was a joke ‘til the moment I saw your face
Saw your face, saw your face
I was swept up in a wave, swept up in wave
When I heard you say my name, yeah girl, yeah girl
Lost, I was lost, I was lost, ‘til you loved me
Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I’m found
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
Maroon 5
terjemahan lagu
lagu Lost
lirik dan terjemahan lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Friendzone - Budi Doremi yang Viral di TikTok
|Lirik Lagu Alcohol-Free - TWICE dengan Terjemahan Indonesia, Jihyo CS Trending YouTube
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali Viral di TikTok, You're My Love My Life My Beginning
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu What Would You Do - HONNE feat Pink Sweat$ yang Dirilis Kamis 11 Juni 2021
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Don't Touch Me - Marion Jola feat Danilla Riyadi dan Ramengvrl