Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali Viral di TikTok, You're My Love My Life My Beginning

Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali Viral di TikTok, You're My Love My Life My Beginning

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali Viral di TikTok, You're My Love My Life My Beginning
YouTube Sezairi Sezali
Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu It's You dirilis pada 2018 lalu dan dinyanyikan oleh Sezairi Sezali yang merupakan jebolan ajang menyanyi di Singapura.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali selengkapnya.

Ab
Here we are under the moonlight
Cm
I'm the one without a dry eye
Db                    Dbm
'Cause you look amazing
Ab
I'm sorry for whatever I've caused
Cm
Before today you knew you felt lost
Db                   Dbm
But now you're my lady

Pre-Chorus:
          Fm
So take my hand now
Gb7
Seen me
Fm                           Bbm
'Cause you've made me into this man
Bbm7                         Ab
I promise I'll treasure you girl
E
You're all that I've needed
Eb7
Completing my world

Chorus:
Ab
You
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
    Eb                        Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
 C7                            Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7             Eb              Ab
Right through the door straight to you
C7                           Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
     Dbm
It's you

Verse 2:
Ab
Someone needs to come and pinch me now
Cm
I just can't believe what I have found
Db                  Dbm
Standing here by me
Ab
Giving me the greatest gift you can
Cm
Saying yes and now our life begins
Db                  Dbm
Choosing you daily

Pre-Chorus:
Fm
So take my hand now
Gb7
Seen me
Fm                           Bbm
'Cause you've made me into this man
Bbm7                      Ab
I promise I'll treasure you girl
E
You're all that I've needed
Eb7
Completing my world

Chorus:
Ab
You
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
    Eb                       Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
     C7                         Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7             Eb              Ab
Right through the door straight to you
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
     Db7
It's you

Bridge:
Fm                Gb7
I will never give up on you girl
Fm                    Gb7
Treat you right every night
Fm            Ab
Made my move, just for you
Db       Ab      Bbm7    Eb
Wanna do, do this right

Chorus:
Ab
You
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
    Eb                        Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
     C7                         Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
  Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7             E7               Ab
Right through the door straight to you
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
     Ebm
It's you

Tags
Lagu Its You - Sezairi
Chord Lagu Its You - Sezairi
Its You
Sezairi Sezali
lirik lagu
chord
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Reaksi Kapolri Tiba-tiba Ditelepon Jokowi soal Curhat Sopir Kena Pungli, 49 Orang Langsung Ditangkap
Reaksi Kapolri Tiba-tiba Ditelepon Jokowi soal Curhat Sopir Kena Pungli, 49 Orang Langsung Ditangkap

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Rp. 171.000
Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Cheek Palette Peach

Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Cheek Palette Peach

Rp. 98.200
Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Lip & Cheek S02 Freshly

Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Lip & Cheek S02 Freshly

Rp. 63.500
Sariayu Jeruk Moisturizer 35 ml

Sariayu Jeruk Moisturizer 35 ml

Rp. 11.000
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan