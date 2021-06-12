Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali Viral di TikTok, You're My Love My Life My Beginning
Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali Viral di TikTok, You're My Love My Life My Beginning
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali yang viral di TikTok.
Lagu It's You dirilis pada 2018 lalu dan dinyanyikan oleh Sezairi Sezali yang merupakan jebolan ajang menyanyi di Singapura.
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali selengkapnya.
Ab
Here we are under the moonlight
Cm
I'm the one without a dry eye
Db Dbm
'Cause you look amazing
Ab
I'm sorry for whatever I've caused
Cm
Before today you knew you felt lost
Db Dbm
But now you're my lady
Pre-Chorus:
Fm
So take my hand now
Gb7
Seen me
Fm Bbm
'Cause you've made me into this man
Bbm7 Ab
I promise I'll treasure you girl
E
You're all that I've needed
Eb7
Completing my world
Chorus:
Ab
You
C7 Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
Eb Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
C7 Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
Eb
Remembering now
Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7 Eb Ab
Right through the door straight to you
C7 Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
Dbm
It's you
Verse 2:
Ab
Someone needs to come and pinch me now
Cm
I just can't believe what I have found
Db Dbm
Standing here by me
Ab
Giving me the greatest gift you can
Cm
Saying yes and now our life begins
Db Dbm
Choosing you daily
Pre-Chorus:
Fm
So take my hand now
Gb7
Seen me
Fm Bbm
'Cause you've made me into this man
Bbm7 Ab
I promise I'll treasure you girl
E
You're all that I've needed
Eb7
Completing my world
Chorus:
Ab
You
C7 Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
Eb Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
C7 Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
Eb
Remembering now
Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7 Eb Ab
Right through the door straight to you
C7 Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
Db7
It's you
Bridge:
Fm Gb7
I will never give up on you girl
Fm Gb7
Treat you right every night
Fm Ab
Made my move, just for you
Db Ab Bbm7 Eb
Wanna do, do this right
Chorus:
Ab
You
C7 Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
Eb Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
C7 Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
Eb
Remembering now
Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7 E7 Ab
Right through the door straight to you
C7 Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
Ebm
It's you
Lagu Its You - Sezairi
Chord Lagu Its You - Sezairi
Its You
Sezairi Sezali
lirik lagu
chord
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu What Would You Do - HONNE feat Pink Sweat$ yang Dirilis Kamis 11 Juni 2021
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Don't Touch Me - Marion Jola feat Danilla Riyadi dan Ramengvrl
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Paradise - EXO yang Dirilis 7 Juni 2021
|Lirik Lagu Angel - Denny Caknan feat Cak Percil, Ayumu Tenanan Ora Editan
|Chord Know Me Too Well - New Hope Club, I Spend My Weekends Tryna Get You Off