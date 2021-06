Chord Know Me Too Well - New Hope Club, I Spend My Weekends Tryna Get You Off

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord Know Me Too Well yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Know Me Too Well - New Hope Club kini sedang naik daun dan viral di TikTok.

Berikut langsung saja, chord lagu Know Me Too Well selengkapnya.

Bm Em A

I spend my weekends tryna get you off

F# Bm

My mind again, but I can't make it stop

Em A F#

I'm tryna pretend I'm good, but you can tell (Good but you can tell)



Bm Em

You're right, I shoulda text you goodnight

A

I shoulda given more time

F#

I wish I had've known this before

Bm Em

Now I'm replaying our goodbye

A

But it wasn't a goodbye

F#

And I still hear you slamming the door



Bm Em

Try to hit you up, but you've had enough

A F#

You're screaming down the phone, ''You don't know what you lost'' (You don't know what you lost)

Bm Em

I said, "I'm fine," I didn't care that much

A F# Bm

But I realise when you hang up, I messed this up



Bm Em A

I spend my weekends tryna get you off

F# Bm

My mind again, but I can't make it stop

Em A

I'm tryna pretend I'm good, but you can tell (Uh)

F# Bm

'Cause you know me, you know me too well

Em

Ah-ah-ah-ah

A

You know me too well

F#

Ah-ah-ah-ah



Em G

Oh, if we could take it back

Bm A

Baby, if I could, then I would (I would)

Em G

I would give you all I have

Bm A

Baby, if I could, then I would (I would)



Bm Em A

I spend my weekends tryna get you off

F# Bm

My mind again, but I can't make it stop

Em A

I'm tryna pretend I'm good, but you can tell

F#

Mmm, I`m not

Bm Em A

I spend my weekends tryna get you off

F# Bm

My mind again, but I can't make it stop

Em A

I'm tryna pretend I'm good, but you can tell (Uh)

F# Bm

'Cause you know me, you know me too well