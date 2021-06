Lirik dan Chord lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Happier yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lirik dan chord lagu Happier banyak diburu setelah masuk daftar lagu viral di TikTok

Lirik lagu Happier menceritakan tentang kegalauan seseorang ketika melihat mantan kekasihnya punya pasangan baru.

Verse:

We broke up a month ago

D#m

Your friends are mine

G#m

You know I know you've moved on

G#m

Found someone new,

C#

One more girl who brings out the better in you

F#

And I thought my heart was detached

From all the sunlight of our past

G#m

But she's so sweet,

She's so pretty,

C#

Does she mean you forgot about me?

Reff:

F#

Oh, I hope you’re happy

D#m

But not like how you were with me

G#m

I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go

C#7

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

Verse 2:

F#

And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?

G#m

An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean