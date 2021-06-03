Lirik dan Chord Lagu Cheating on You - Charlie Puth, Why Did I Run Away Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Cheating on You yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth.

Lagu Cheating on You dirilis pada Oktober 2019 dan menjadi single tanpa album.

Sementara lirik dan chord lagu Cheating on You mulai banyak diburu setelah masuk daftar lagu viral di TikTok.

Liriknya yang viral di TikTok adalah Why did I run away, run away, run away?

[Intro]

G D/F# Em D/F#

[Verse 1]

G

It started with a kiss

D/F#

On your momma's couch

Em D/F#

2012 was nothing serious

G

And then we caught the feels

D/F#

It got really real

Em

Too good to be true

D/F#

I guess I thought you was, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

G D/F#

Why did I run away, run away, run away?

Em D/F#

Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything

G D/F#

I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late

Em D/F#

But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

[Chorus]

G D/F#

I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

G D/F#

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

G D/F# Em D/F#

Baby, now, oh, cheating on you

G D/F#

Baby, now

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

[Verse 2]

G D/F#

Thought I could get you back any time of day

Em

Shouldn't have been so cocky

D/F#

Shouldn't have did you wrong (whoa)

G D/F#

And now I miss you bad, really, really bad

Em D/F#

Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone

[Pre-Chorus]

G D/F#

Why did I run away, run away, run away?

Em D/F#

Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything

G D/F#

I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late

Em D/F#

But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

[Chorus]

G D/F#

I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

G D/F#

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

G D/F# Em D/F#

Baby, now, oh, cheating on you

G D/F#

Baby, now

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

[Bridge]

C

Baby, no

Bm7 A#

There ain't no lips like your lips

F C

And nobody else feels like this

Bm7 A#

There's no moving on, I'll admit

A

If you go away, yeah

[Outro]

G D/F#

I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)

G D/F#

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it, baby)

G D/F# Em D/F#

Baby, now, ooh, cheating on you (said, "Goodbye, " said, "Goodbye")

G D/F#

Baby, now, ooh (said, "Goodbye, " said, "Goodbye")

Em D/F#

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

G D/F#

I said, "Goodbye"

Em D/F#

And you said, "Goodbye"