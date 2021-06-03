Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Cheating on You - Charlie Puth, Why Did I Run Away Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Cheating on You yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth. Liriknya: Why did I run away, run away, run away?

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Cheating on You - Charlie Puth, Why Did I Run Away Viral di TikTok
SURYA.CO.ID
ilustrasi lirik dan chord lagu Cheating on You - Charlie Puth 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Cheating on You yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth.

Lagu Cheating on You dirilis pada Oktober 2019 dan menjadi single tanpa album.

Sementara lirik dan chord lagu Cheating on You mulai banyak diburu setelah masuk daftar lagu viral di TikTok.

Liriknya yang viral di TikTok adalah Why did I run away, run away, run away?

[Intro]
G D/F# Em D/F#

[Verse 1]
G
It started with a kiss
D/F#
On your momma's couch
Em                        D/F#
2012 was nothing serious
G
And then we caught the feels
D/F#
It got really real
                         Em
Too good to be true
                                         D/F#
I guess I thought you was, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]
               G                                    D/F#
Why did I run away, run away, run away?
                             Em                               D/F#
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything
                 G                                  D/F#
I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late
                Em                                   D/F#
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

[Chorus]
  G                                                     D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
        Em                                          D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
  G                                                 D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F# Em D/F#
Baby, now, oh, cheating on you
G D/F#
Baby, now
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

[Verse 2]
                G                                  D/F#
Thought I could get you back any time of day
                                     Em
Shouldn't have been so cocky
                                    D/F#
Shouldn't have did you wrong (whoa)
       G                                        D/F#
And now I miss you bad, really, really bad
                          Em                                       D/F#
Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone

[Pre-Chorus]
               G                                    D/F#
Why did I run away, run away, run away?
                             Em                               D/F#
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything
                G                                   D/F#
I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late
               Em                                    D/F#
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

[Chorus]
  G                                                     D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
       Em                                           D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
   G                                                D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new
       Em                                           D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F# Em       D/F#
Baby, now, oh, cheating on you
G D/F#
Baby, now
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

[Bridge]
          C
Baby, no
                      Bm7               A#
There ain't no lips like your lips
                    F                    C
And nobody else feels like this
                 Bm7                 A#
There's no moving on, I'll admit
               A
If you go away, yeah

[Outro]
  G                                                     D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)
  G                                                 D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it, baby)
          G   D/F# Em D/F#
Baby, now, ooh,    cheating on you (said, "Goodbye, " said, "Goodbye")
         G D/F#
Baby, now, ooh (said, "Goodbye, " said, "Goodbye")
                 Em                                  D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G         D/F#
I said, "Goodbye"
              Em      D/F#
And you said, "Goodbye"

Tags
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
chord lagu
Charlie Puth
viral di TikTok
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
chord lagu Cheating on You
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Diperkosa Ayah hingga 4 Kali, Remaja di Tuban Sengaja Minta Saudara Merekam untuk Dijadikan Bukti
Diperkosa Ayah hingga 4 Kali, Remaja di Tuban Sengaja Minta Saudara Merekam untuk Dijadikan Bukti

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Rp. 171.000
Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Cheek Palette Peach

Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Cheek Palette Peach

Rp. 98.200
Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Lip & Cheek S02 Freshly

Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Lip & Cheek S02 Freshly

Rp. 63.500
Sariayu Jeruk Moisturizer 35 ml

Sariayu Jeruk Moisturizer 35 ml

Rp. 11.000
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan