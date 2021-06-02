Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu I Think Im in Love - Kat Dahlia yang Viral di TikTok, I Think I'm in Love Again

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu I Think Im in Love dipopulerkan oleh Kat Dahlia.

Lirik dan chord lagu I Think Im in Love banyak diburu setelah menjadi lagu viral di TikTok.

Lagu berjudul I Think I'm in Love pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2015 dalam albumnya yang bertajuk My Garden.

Verse:

G
Time's been ticking hearts are running
Think that Cupid's up to something
You ask me how I feel I say nothing
Em
But lately colors seem so bright
                                           C
And the stars light up the night
My feet they feel so light
                                 G
I'm ignoring all the signs
I keep on frontin
Yeah I stay bluffing
C               Am
I keep you wondering
                 C
Keep you hunting for my lovin
          Em
But I crave us hugging
Yeah I stay stubborn
              C
Cause I can't admit that you got all the strings
                                          Em
And know just how tug em

Reff:

                    C      G
I think I'm in love again
                                                      Em
In my head yeah you're in my head
                    C      G
I think I'm in love again
                                                    Em
In my head yea you're in my head
                           C
I didn't think it could be true
G                                             Em
Let alone that it would be you
                      C     G
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

[Verse]

My heart's pacing
           D
I'm confused I'm dazing
   C                         Am
I saw something I never seen in you it's got me shaking
                   Em
I must be hallucinating
                                  C
I hear it happens, I'm just saying
Babe I'm just saying
             G
Someone give me some paper
Someone give me some crayons
        C                  G
I'm feeling like a child
     C
I need something to play on
        Em
I'm trying hard to trust ya
When you say give me your hand
     C
Baby I'm falling
                                                    Em
I hope you catch me when I land

Reff:

                      C     G
I think I'm in love again
                                                     Em
In my head yeah you're in my head
                     C      G
I think I'm in love again
                                                   Em
In my head yea you're in my head
                           C
I didn't think it could be true
G                                            Em
Let alone that it would be you
                      C     G
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

Bridge:

            Bm
In my dreams you're the dutch and I'm the duchess
                  C
And your blunts are always loose
So I'm in charge of rolling ditches
                 Em
And we getting so high
We always get the munchies
             C
And we go for early brunches
That turn into late lunches
             G
And we ain't got a label
We're just rolling with the punches
   Am
I make fun of your belly
                C
And tell you to do some crunches
                Em
And you say well yea your ass jiggles
Go do some lunges
           D
I say fuck you
Am                        C
While I'm thinking of you as my husband

Reff:

G                         Em
I think I'm in love
                       C      G
I think I'm in love again
                                              Em
Baby I think I'm in love again
                       C     G
I think I'm in love again
                                                    Em
In my head yea you're in my head
                          C
I didn't think it could be true
G                                            Em
Let alone that it would be you
                     C      G
I think I'm in love again
                                               Em
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love
                      C     G
I think I'm in love again

