Lirik dan Chord Lagu I Think Im in Love - Kat Dahlia yang Viral di TikTok, I Think I'm in Love Again

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu I Think Im in Love dipopulerkan oleh Kat Dahlia.

Lirik dan chord lagu I Think Im in Love banyak diburu setelah menjadi lagu viral di TikTok.

Lagu berjudul I Think I'm in Love pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2015 dalam albumnya yang bertajuk My Garden.

Verse:

G

Time's been ticking hearts are running

Think that Cupid's up to something

You ask me how I feel I say nothing

Em

But lately colors seem so bright

C

And the stars light up the night

My feet they feel so light

G

I'm ignoring all the signs

I keep on frontin

Yeah I stay bluffing

C Am

I keep you wondering

C

Keep you hunting for my lovin

Em

But I crave us hugging

Yeah I stay stubborn

C

Cause I can't admit that you got all the strings

Em

And know just how tug em

Reff:

C G

I think I'm in love again

Em

In my head yeah you're in my head

C G

I think I'm in love again

Em

In my head yea you're in my head

C

I didn't think it could be true

G Em

Let alone that it would be you

C G

I think I'm in love again

I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

[Verse]

My heart's pacing

D

I'm confused I'm dazing

C Am

I saw something I never seen in you it's got me shaking

Em

I must be hallucinating

C

I hear it happens, I'm just saying

Babe I'm just saying

G

Someone give me some paper

Someone give me some crayons

C G

I'm feeling like a child

C

I need something to play on

Em

I'm trying hard to trust ya

When you say give me your hand

C

Baby I'm falling

Em

I hope you catch me when I land

Reff:

C G

I think I'm in love again

Em

In my head yeah you're in my head

C G

I think I'm in love again

Em

In my head yea you're in my head

C

I didn't think it could be true

G Em

Let alone that it would be you

C G

I think I'm in love again

I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

Bridge:

Bm

In my dreams you're the dutch and I'm the duchess

C

And your blunts are always loose

So I'm in charge of rolling ditches

Em

And we getting so high

We always get the munchies

C

And we go for early brunches

That turn into late lunches

G

And we ain't got a label

We're just rolling with the punches

Am

I make fun of your belly

C

And tell you to do some crunches

Em

And you say well yea your ass jiggles

Go do some lunges

D

I say fuck you

Am C

While I'm thinking of you as my husband

Reff:

G Em

I think I'm in love

C G

I think I'm in love again

Em

Baby I think I'm in love again

C G

I think I'm in love again

Em

In my head yea you're in my head

C

I didn't think it could be true

G Em

Let alone that it would be you

C G

I think I'm in love again

Em

I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

C G

I think I'm in love again