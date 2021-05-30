Lirik dan Chord Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift yang Viral di TikTok, You're So Gorgeous I Can't Say

Musik Terkini
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Gorgeous yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Lagu Gorgeous dirilis oleh Taylor Swift pada 2017.
Lirik lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang selama ini diidamkan, tetapi sulit untuk dimiliki.
Lagu Gorgeous masuk dalam daftar lagu di album bertajuk Reputation.
Kini, lirik dan chord lagu Gorgeous masuk dalam daftar lagu viral di TikTok.
Intro:
C
C
You should take it as a compliment
C/B G/B Am F G
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
C
You should think about the consequence
C/B G/B Am F G
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
C
And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us
C/B
He's in the club doing I don't know what
Am
You're so cool it makes me hate you so much
F G
(I hate you so much)
Fmaj7/C Em
Whiskey on ice, sunset and vine
F Em G
You've ruined my life by not being in mine
Reff:
C
You're so gorgeous
C/B Am
I can't say anything to your face
F G
'Cause look at your face
C
And I'm so furious
C/B Am
At you for making me feel this way
F G
But what can I say? You're gorgeous
C
You should take it as a compliment
C/B G/B Am F G
That I'm talking to everyone here but you
C
And you should think about the consequence
C/B G/B Am F G
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room
C
If you've got a girlfriend, I'm jealous of her
C/B
But if you're single that's honestly worse
Am
'Cause you're so gorgeous it actually hurts
F G
(Honey, it hurts)
Fmaj7/C Em
Ocean blue eyes looking in mine
F Em G
I feel like I might sink and drown and die
Reff:
C
You're so gorgeous
C/B Am
I can't say anything to your face
F G
'Cause look at your face
C
And I'm so furious
C/B Am
At you for making me feel this way
F G
But what can I say? You're gorgeous
Musik:
F Am
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
G Dm
There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have
F Am G Dm
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
F Am
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
G Dm
There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have
F Am G
Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats
N.C.
Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!
Reff:
C
You're so gorgeous
C/B Am
I can't say anything to your face
F G
'Cause look at your face
C
And I'm so furious
C/B Am
At you for making me feel this way
F G
But what can I say? You're gorgeous
Outro:
C
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
C/B
There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have
Am F
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
G
You're gorgeous
C
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
C/B
There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have
Am F
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
G C
You're gorgeous
