Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love - Kat Dahlia, I Hope You Catch Me When I Land

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Kat Dahlia.

Lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dalia dirilis pada 2015 dan kini viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Berikut lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dahlia selengkapnya

Time's been ticking hearts are running

Think that Cupid's up to something

You ask me how I feel I say nothing

But lately colors seem so bright

And the stars light up the night

My feet they feel so light

I'm ignoring all the signs

I keep on frontin

Yeah I stay bluffing

I keep you wondering

Keep you hunting for my lovin

But I crave us hugging

Yeah I stay stubborn

Cause I can't admit that you got all the strings

And know just how tug em

I think I'm in love again

In my head yeah you're in my head

I think I'm in love again

In my head yea you're in my head

I didn't think it could be true

Let alone that it would be you

I think I'm in love again

I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

My heart's pacing

I'm confused I'm dazing

I saw something I never seen in you it's got me shaking

I must be hallucinating

I hear it happens, I'm just saying

Babe I'm just saying

Someone give me some paper

Someone give me some crayons

I'm feeling like a child

I need something to play on

I'm trying hard to trust ya

When you say give me your hand

Baby I'm falling

I hope you catch me when I land

I think I'm in love again

In my head yeah you're in my head

I think I'm in love again

In my head yea you're in my head

I didn't think it could be true

Let alone that it would be you

I think I'm in love again

I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

In my dreams you're the dutch and I'm the duchess

And your blunts are always loose

So I'm in charge of rolling ditches

And we getting so high

We always get the munchies

And we go for early brunches

That turn into late lunches

And we aint got a label

We're just rolling with the punches

I make fun of your belly

And tell you to do some crunches

And you say well yea your ass jiggles

Go do some lunges

I say fuck you

While I'm thinking of you as my husband

I think I'm in love

I think I'm in love again

Baby I think Im in love again

I think I'm in love again

In my head yea you're in my head

I didn't think it could be true

Let alone that it would be you

I think I'm in love again

I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

I think I'm in love again