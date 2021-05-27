Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love - Kat Dahlia, I Hope You Catch Me When I Land
Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love - Kat Dahlia, I Hope You Catch Me When I Land
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Kat Dahlia.
Lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dalia dirilis pada 2015 dan kini viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.
Berikut lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dahlia selengkapnya
Time's been ticking hearts are running
Think that Cupid's up to something
You ask me how I feel I say nothing
But lately colors seem so bright
And the stars light up the night
My feet they feel so light
I'm ignoring all the signs
I keep on frontin
Yeah I stay bluffing
I keep you wondering
Keep you hunting for my lovin
But I crave us hugging
Yeah I stay stubborn
Cause I can't admit that you got all the strings
And know just how tug em
I think I'm in love again
In my head yeah you're in my head
I think I'm in love again
In my head yea you're in my head
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love
My heart's pacing
I'm confused I'm dazing
I saw something I never seen in you it's got me shaking
I must be hallucinating
I hear it happens, I'm just saying
Babe I'm just saying
Someone give me some paper
Someone give me some crayons
I'm feeling like a child
I need something to play on
I'm trying hard to trust ya
When you say give me your hand
Baby I'm falling
I hope you catch me when I land
I think I'm in love again
In my head yeah you're in my head
I think I'm in love again
In my head yea you're in my head
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love
In my dreams you're the dutch and I'm the duchess
And your blunts are always loose
So I'm in charge of rolling ditches
And we getting so high
We always get the munchies
And we go for early brunches
That turn into late lunches
And we aint got a label
We're just rolling with the punches
I make fun of your belly
And tell you to do some crunches
And you say well yea your ass jiggles
Go do some lunges
I say fuck you
While I'm thinking of you as my husband
I think I'm in love
I think I'm in love again
Baby I think Im in love again
I think I'm in love again
In my head yea you're in my head
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love
I think I'm in love again
Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love
Kat Dahlia
I Think I’m in Love
I Hope You Catch Me When I Land
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Chord Aku Tak Ingin Menangis Menerka Gerimis - Jason Ranti, Judul Asli Lagunya Begini Nadanya Begitu
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Fever - ENHYPEN, Video Klip Masuk 10 Besar Trending Youtube
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Heres Your Perfect - Jamie Miller yang Viral di TikTok, I'm the First To Say
|Lirik Lagu Jang Ganggu - Shine of Black Viral di TikTok, Jangan Ganggu yang Itu Sa Punya
|Chord Lagu Angel - Denny Caknan feat Cak Percil Versi Mudah Dengan Kunci Dasar C