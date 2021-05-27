Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love - Kat Dahlia, I Hope You Catch Me When I Land

Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love - Kat Dahlia, I Hope You Catch Me When I Land

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love - Kat Dahlia, I Hope You Catch Me When I Land
Surya.co.id
lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dahlia 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Kat Dahlia.

Lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dalia dirilis pada 2015 dan kini viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Berikut lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dahlia selengkapnya

Time's been ticking hearts are running
Think that Cupid's up to something
You ask me how I feel I say nothing
But lately colors seem so bright
And the stars light up the night
My feet they feel so light
I'm ignoring all the signs
I keep on frontin
Yeah I stay bluffing
I keep you wondering
Keep you hunting for my lovin
But I crave us hugging
Yeah I stay stubborn
Cause I can't admit that you got all the strings
And know just how tug em

I think I'm in love again
In my head yeah you're in my head
I think I'm in love again
In my head yea you're in my head
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

My heart's pacing
I'm confused I'm dazing
I saw something I never seen in you it's got me shaking
I must be hallucinating
I hear it happens, I'm just saying
Babe I'm just saying
Someone give me some paper
Someone give me some crayons
I'm feeling like a child
I need something to play on
I'm trying hard to trust ya
When you say give me your hand
Baby I'm falling
I hope you catch me when I land

I think I'm in love again
In my head yeah you're in my head
I think I'm in love again
In my head yea you're in my head
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

In my dreams you're the dutch and I'm the duchess
And your blunts are always loose
So I'm in charge of rolling ditches
And we getting so high
We always get the munchies
And we go for early brunches
That turn into late lunches
And we aint got a label
We're just rolling with the punches
I make fun of your belly
And tell you to do some crunches
And you say well yea your ass jiggles
Go do some lunges
I say fuck you
While I'm thinking of you as my husband

I think I'm in love
I think I'm in love again
Baby I think Im in love again
I think I'm in love again
In my head yea you're in my head
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love
I think I'm in love again

Tags
Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love
Kat Dahlia
I Think I’m in Love
I Hope You Catch Me When I Land
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video Tangis Karyawan Pecah saat Giant Nyatakan Tutup Selamanya, Begini Pernyataan Manajemen
Viral Video Tangis Karyawan Pecah saat Giant Nyatakan Tutup Selamanya, Begini Pernyataan Manajemen

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Rp. 171.000
Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Cheek Palette Peach

Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Cheek Palette Peach

Rp. 98.200
Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Lip & Cheek S02 Freshly

Sariayu Color Trend 2020 Lip & Cheek S02 Freshly

Rp. 63.500
Sariayu Jeruk Moisturizer 35 ml

Sariayu Jeruk Moisturizer 35 ml

Rp. 11.000
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan