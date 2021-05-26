Lirik dan Chord Lagu Heres Your Perfect - Jamie Miller yang Viral di TikTok, I'm the First To Say

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Heres Your Perfect - Jamie Miller, yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Here's Your Perfect dirilis pada 30 April 2021.

Kini, lirik dan chord lagu Here's Your Perfect banyak diburu setelah menjadi deretan lagu viral di TikTok.

Liriknya yang paling populer adalah I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect, And you're the first to say you want the best thing.

[Verse 1]

F#

I remember the day

F# Bbm

Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (Mm-hmm)

D#m

And now it's crossed out in red

C# B

But I still can't forget if I wanted to

F#

And it drives me insane

F# Bbm

Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go

D#m

But it's all in my head

C# B

It's just all in my head

[Pre-Chorus]

F#

But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Bbm

Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

D#m C#

Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

B

And you know

[Chorus]

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

[Verse 2]

F#

My best was just fine

F# Bbm

How I tried, how I tried to be great for you

D#m C#

I'm flawed by design and you loved to remind me

B

No matter what I do

[Kembali ke Pre-Chorus]

[Chorus 2]

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing (Best thing, yeah)

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

[Outro]

F#

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

Bbm

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

F#

Here's your perfect