Chord dan lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dahlia. I hope you catch me when I land

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu I Think I'm in Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Kat Dahlia.

Lagu I Think I'm in Love - Kat Dalia dirilis pada 2015 silam dan kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu I Think I’m in Love - Kat Dahlia selengkapnya

G
Time's been ticking hearts are running
Think that Cupid's up to something
You ask me how I feel I say nothing
Em
But lately colors seem so bright
C
And the stars light up the night
My feet they feel so light
G
I'm ignoring all the signs
I keep on frontin
Yeah I stay bluffing
C Am
I keep you wondering
C
Keep you hunting for my lovin
Em
But I crave us hugging
Yeah I stay stubborn
C
Cause I can't admit that you got all the strings
Em
And know just how tug em

[Chorus]

C G
I think I'm in love again
Em
In my head yeah you're in my head
C G
I think I'm in love again
Em
In my head yea you're in my head
C
I didn't think it could be true
G Em
Let alone that it would be you
C G
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

My heart's pacing
D
I'm confused I'm dazing
C Am
I saw something I never seen in you it's got me shaking
Em
I must be hallucinating
C
I hear it happens, I'm just saying
Babe I'm just saying
G
Someone give me some paper
Someone give me some crayons
C G
I'm feeling like a child
C
I need something to play on
Em
I'm trying hard to trust ya
When you say give me your hand
C
Baby I'm falling
Em
I hope you catch me when I land

[Chorus]

C G
I think I'm in love again
Em
In my head yeah you're in my head
C G
I think I'm in love again
Em
In my head yea you're in my head
C
I didn't think it could be true
G Em
Let alone that it would be you
C G
I think I'm in love again
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love

Bm
In my dreams you're the dutch and I'm the duchess
C
And your blunts are always loose
So I'm in charge of rolling ditches
Em
And we getting so high
We always get the munchies
C
And we go for early brunches
That turn into late lunches
G
And we aint got a label
We're just rolling with the punches
Am
I make fun of your belly
C
And tell you to do some crunches
Em
And you say well yea your ass jiggles
Go do some lunges
D
I say fuck you
Am C
While I'm thinking of you as my husband

[Chorus]

G Em
I think I'm in love
C G
I think I'm in love again
Em
Baby I think Im in love again
C G
I think I'm in love again
Em
In my head yea you're in my head
C
I didn't think it could be true
G Em
Let alone that it would be you
C G
I think I'm in love again
Em
I'm in love I'm in love I'm in love
C G
I think I'm in love again

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
