Lirik Lagu Bella Poarch - Bulid A Bitch yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending YouTube

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Build A Bitch yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.

Lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch dirilis pada 14 Mei 2021 dan langsung viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Berikut lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch selengkapnya.

[Chorus]

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

You don't get to pick and choose

Different ass and bigger boobs

If my eyes are brown or blue

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

[Verse 1]

Bob the Builder broke my heart

Told me I need fixing

Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Lot of parts were missing

My heart feel like a curse of fun

Lurching and [?]

That's the kind of girl he wants, but he forgot

[Chorus]

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

You don't get to pick and choose

Different ass and bigger boobs

If my eyes are brown or blue

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three, ooh)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

[Verse 2]

The boys arе always playing dolls, looking for their Barbie

They don't look likе Ken at all, hardly have a heartbeat

Need someone who falls apart so he can play Prince Charming

If that's the kind of girl he wants, then he forgot

[Chorus]

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

You don't get to pick and choose

Different ass and bigger boobs

If my eyes are brown or blue

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la-la-la-laa