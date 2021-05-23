Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik Lagu Bella Poarch - Bulid A Bitch yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending YouTube

Lirik Lagu Bella Poarch - Bulid A Bitch yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending YouTube

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Bella Poarch - Bulid A Bitch yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending YouTube
YouTube Bella Poarch
Lirik Lagu Bella Poarch - Bulid A Bitch 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Build A Bitch yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.

Lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch dirilis pada 14 Mei 2021 dan langsung viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Berikut lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch selengkapnya.

[Chorus]

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

[Verse 1]

Bob the Builder broke my heart
Told me I need fixing
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts
Lot of parts were missing
My heart feel like a curse of fun
Lurching and [?]
That's the kind of girl he wants, but he forgot

[Chorus]

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three, ooh)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

[Verse 2]

The boys arе always playing dolls, looking for their Barbie
They don't look likе Ken at all, hardly have a heartbeat
Need someone who falls apart so he can play Prince Charming
If that's the kind of girl he wants, then he forgot

[Chorus]

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la-la-la-laa

Tags
Lirik Lagu Bella Poarch
Lirik Lagu Bella Poarch Build A Bitch
Bulid A Bitch
Bella Poarch
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Sopir Truk Sadis Bunuh 2 Wanita lalu Perkosa Jasadnya di Hutan, Berawal Tawarkan Kerja di Facebook
Sopir Truk Sadis Bunuh 2 Wanita lalu Perkosa Jasadnya di Hutan, Berawal Tawarkan Kerja di Facebook
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan