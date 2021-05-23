Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu Bella Poarch - Bulid A Bitch yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending YouTube
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Build A Bitch yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.
Lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch dirilis pada 14 Mei 2021 dan langsung viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.
Berikut lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch selengkapnya.
[Chorus]
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)
[Verse 1]
Bob the Builder broke my heart
Told me I need fixing
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts
Lot of parts were missing
My heart feel like a curse of fun
Lurching and [?]
That's the kind of girl he wants, but he forgot
[Chorus]
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three, ooh)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
[Verse 2]
The boys arе always playing dolls, looking for their Barbie
They don't look likе Ken at all, hardly have a heartbeat
Need someone who falls apart so he can play Prince Charming
If that's the kind of girl he wants, then he forgot
[Chorus]
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la-la-la-laa
