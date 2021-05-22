Lirik dan Arti Lagu Butter - BTS yang Pecahkan Rekor Jadi MV Tercepat Ditonton 110 Juta Kali

Breaking News:

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Butter yang merupakan single terbaru BTS.

Musik video lagu Butter - BTS memecahkan rekor sebagai video tercepat yang menadpatkan 110 juta viewers kurang dari 24 jam.

Bercerita tentang percintaan, berikut lirik lagu Butter - BTS beserta artinya.

Smooth like butter
Like a criminal undercover
Gon' pop like trouble
Breakin' into your heart like that
Cool shade stunner
Yeah I owe it all to my mother
Hot like summer
Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that
Break it down

Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)
Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it? let it roll

Smooth like butter
Pull you in like no other
Don't need no Usher
To remind me you got it bad
Ain't no other
That can sweep you up like a robber
Straight up, I got ya
Makin' you fall like that
Break it down

Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it? Let it roll
Get it? Let it roll
Get it? Let it roll

No ice on my wrist
I'm that n-ice guy
Got that right body and that right mind
Rollin' up to party got the right vibe
Smooth like butter
Hate us love us
Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
All the playas get movin' when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let's go

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll

Smooth like (Butter)
Cool shade (Stunner)
And you know we don't stop
Hot like (Summer)
Ain't no (bummer)
You be like oh my god
We gon' make you rock and you say (Yeah)
We gon' make you bounce and you say (Yeah)

Hotter?
Sweeter!
Cooler?
Butter!
Get it? Let it roll

Mulai dari
1. Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Halaman
Halaman
