Lirik dan Chord Palestina Will Be Free - Maher Zain, Lengkap Arti dan Terjemahan

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Palestine Will Be Free yang dipopulerkan oleh Maher Zain.

Lagu Palestina Will Be Free dirilis pada 2009.

Chord Gitar Lagu Palestine Will Be Free - Maher Zain

Intro: Am Dm x3

G Dm Am x2

Am G

Every day we tell each other

Am

That this day will be, will be the last

G Dm Am

And tomorrow we all can go home free

Dm

And all this will finally end

G Dm Am

Palestine tomorrow will be free

G Dm Am

Palestine tomorrow will be free

Bridge: Am Dm x3 G Dm Am x2

Am G

No mother no father to wipe away my tears

Am

That's why I won't cry

G

I feel scared but I won't show my fears

Am

I keep my head high

F

Deep in my heart I never have any doubt

G Dm Am

That Palestine tomorrow will be free

G Dm Am

Palestine tomorrow will be free

Am Dm

I saw those rockets and bombs shining in the sky

Am

Like drops of rain in the sun's light

Dm

Taking away everyone dear to my heart

Am

Destroying my dreams in a blink of an eye

Dm

What happened to our human rights?

G

What happened to the sanctity of life?

F Am

And all those other lies?

G

I know that I'm only a child

Dm Am

But is your conscience still alive