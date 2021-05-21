Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Palestina Will Be Free - Maher Zain, Lengkap Arti dan Terjemahan
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Palestine Will Be Free yang dipopulerkan oleh Maher Zain.
Lagu Palestina Will Be Free dirilis pada 2009.
Chord Gitar Lagu Palestine Will Be Free - Maher Zain
Intro: Am Dm x3
G Dm Am x2
Am G
Every day we tell each other
Am
That this day will be, will be the last
G Dm Am
And tomorrow we all can go home free
Dm
And all this will finally end
G Dm Am
Palestine tomorrow will be free
G Dm Am
Palestine tomorrow will be free
Bridge: Am Dm x3 G Dm Am x2
Am G
No mother no father to wipe away my tears
Am
That's why I won't cry
G
I feel scared but I won't show my fears
Am
I keep my head high
F
Deep in my heart I never have any doubt
G Dm Am
That Palestine tomorrow will be free
G Dm Am
Palestine tomorrow will be free
Am Dm
I saw those rockets and bombs shining in the sky
Am
Like drops of rain in the sun's light
Dm
Taking away everyone dear to my heart
Am
Destroying my dreams in a blink of an eye
Dm
What happened to our human rights?
G
What happened to the sanctity of life?
F Am
And all those other lies?
G
I know that I'm only a child
Dm Am
But is your conscience still alive
