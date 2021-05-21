Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Palestina Will Be Free - Maher Zain, Lengkap Arti dan Terjemahan

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Palestine Will Be Free yang dipopulerkan oleh Maher Zain.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Palestina Will Be Free - Maher Zain, Lengkap Arti dan Terjemahan
SURYA.CO.ID
Lirik dan Chord Palestina Will Be Free 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Palestine Will Be Free yang dipopulerkan oleh Maher Zain.

Lagu Palestina Will Be Free dirilis pada 2009. 

Chord Gitar Lagu Palestine Will Be Free - Maher Zain

Intro: Am Dm x3
G Dm Am x2

Am G
Every day we tell each other
Am
That this day will be, will be the last
G Dm Am
And tomorrow we all can go home free
Dm
And all this will finally end
G Dm Am
Palestine tomorrow will be free
G Dm Am
Palestine tomorrow will be free

Bridge: Am Dm x3 G Dm Am x2

Am G
No mother no father to wipe away my tears
Am
That's why I won't cry
G
I feel scared but I won't show my fears
Am
I keep my head high

F
Deep in my heart I never have any doubt
G Dm Am
That Palestine tomorrow will be free
G Dm Am
Palestine tomorrow will be free

Am Dm
I saw those rockets and bombs shining in the sky
Am
Like drops of rain in the sun's light
Dm
Taking away everyone dear to my heart
Am
Destroying my dreams in a blink of an eye

Dm
What happened to our human rights?
G
What happened to the sanctity of life?
F Am
And all those other lies?
G
I know that I'm only a child
Dm Am
But is your conscience still alive

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
chord lagu
Maher Zein
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Palestina
chord lagu Palestine Will Be Free
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Penuh Haru, Ini Momen Suara Takbir Selimuti Palestina saat Pengumuman Genjatan Senjata Hamas Israel
Penuh Haru, Ini Momen Suara Takbir Selimuti Palestina saat Pengumuman Genjatan Senjata Hamas Israel
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan