Chord Lagu Gaza Tonight (We Will Not Go Down) - Michael Heart dengan Kunci Dasar Em, Lagu Palestina

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Gaza Tonight atau We Will Not Go Down oleh Michael Heart.
Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart dirilis pada 2009 silam dan menggambarkan keprihatinannya terhadap konflik di Gaza, Palestina.
Berikut chord lagu Gaza Tonight atau We Will Not Go Down selengkapnya.
[Intro] Em
Em G
a blinding flash of white light
D C
lit up the sky over Gaza tonight
Em G
people running for cover
D
not knowing whether
C
they are dead or alive
.
Am
they came with their
Em
tanks and their planes
Am Em
with ravaging fiery flames
D C
and nothing remains
G
just a voice rising up
Bm
in the smoky haze..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C D
we will not go down
Em
in Gaza tonight..
.
Em G
women and children alike
D
murdered and massacred
C
night after night..
Em
while the so-called leaders
G
of countries afar
D C
debated on who's wrong or right..
.
Am Em
but their powerless words were in vain
Am Em
and the bombs fell down like acid rain
D
but through the tears and
C
the blood and the pain
G
you can still hear that voice
Bm
through the smoky haze..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C D
we will not go down
(Am)
in Gaza tonight..
.
[Interlude] Am G Em..
Am G D..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C D
we will not go down
Em
in Gaza tonight..
