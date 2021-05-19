Chord Lagu Gaza Tonight (We Will Not Go Down) - Michael Heart dengan Kunci Dasar Em, Lagu Palestina

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Gaza Tonight atau We Will Not Go Down oleh Michael Heart.

Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart dirilis pada 2009 silam dan menggambarkan keprihatinannya terhadap konflik di Gaza, Palestina.

Berikut chord lagu Gaza Tonight atau We Will Not Go Down selengkapnya.

[Intro] Em

Em G

a blinding flash of white light

D C

lit up the sky over Gaza tonight

Em G

people running for cover

D

not knowing whether

C

they are dead or alive

.

Am

they came with their

Em

tanks and their planes

Am Em

with ravaging fiery flames

D C

and nothing remains

G

just a voice rising up

Bm

in the smoky haze..

.

[Chorus]

C G

we will not go down

Em D

in the night.. without a fight

C

you can burn up our mosques

G

and our homes and our schools

Em D

but our spirit will never die

C D

we will not go down

Em

in Gaza tonight..

.

Em G

women and children alike

D

murdered and massacred

C

night after night..

Em

while the so-called leaders

G

of countries afar

D C

debated on who's wrong or right..

.

Am Em

but their powerless words were in vain

Am Em

and the bombs fell down like acid rain

D

but through the tears and

C

the blood and the pain

G

you can still hear that voice

Bm

through the smoky haze..

.

[Chorus]

C G

we will not go down

Em D

in the night.. without a fight

C

you can burn up our mosques

G

and our homes and our schools

Em D

but our spirit will never die

C D

we will not go down

(Am)

in Gaza tonight..

.

[Interlude] Am G Em..

Am G D..

.

[Chorus]

C G

we will not go down

Em D

in the night.. without a fight

C

you can burn up our mosques

G

and our homes and our schools

Em D

but our spirit will never die

C G

we will not go down

Em D

in the night.. without a fight

C D

we will not go down

Em

in Gaza tonight..