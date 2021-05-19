Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Gaza Tonight (We Will Not Go Down) - Michael Heart dengan Kunci Dasar Em, Lagu Palestina

Chord Lagu Gaza Tonight (We Will Not Go Down) - Michael Heart: a blinding flash of white light lit up the sky over Gaza tonight

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Gaza Tonight atau We Will Not Go Down oleh Michael Heart.

Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart dirilis pada 2009 silam dan menggambarkan keprihatinannya terhadap konflik di Gaza, Palestina.

Berikut chord lagu Gaza Tonight atau We Will Not Go Down selengkapnya.

[Intro] Em

 Em                      G
a blinding flash of white light
            D              C
lit up the sky over Gaza tonight
Em                 G
people running for cover
            D
not knowing whether
                  C
they are dead or alive

Am
they came with their
Em
tanks and their planes
Am             Em
with ravaging fiery flames
D              C
and nothing remains
       G
just a voice rising up
        Bm
in the smoky haze..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      D
we will not go down
          Em
in Gaza tonight..

Em                  G
women and children alike
             D
murdered and massacred
            C
night after night..
          Em
while the so-called leaders
   G
of countries afar
 D                       C
debated on who's wrong or right..

Am                   Em
but their powerless words were in vain
Am                       Em
and the bombs fell down like acid rain
D
but through the tears and
    C
the blood and the pain
         G
you can still hear that voice
             Bm
through the smoky haze..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      D
we will not go down
         (Am)
in Gaza tonight..

[Interlude] Am G Em..
            Am G D..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C      D
we will not go down
          Em
in Gaza tonight..

