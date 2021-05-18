Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Next Level - Aespa Lengkap dengan Artinya, Remake OST Film Fast Furious

Lirik Lagu Next Level - Aespa Lengkap dengan Artinya: I'm on the Next Level, Jeoldaejeok rureul jikyeo, Nae soneul nochi mara, Gyeolsogeun naui mogi

Lirik Lagu Next Level - Aespa Lengkap dengan Artinya 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Next Level yang menjadi single comeback girlband Aespa.

Lagu Next Level - Aespa merupakan remake OST film Fast Forius dan dirilis pada 17 Mei 2021.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Next Level - Aespa beserta artinya selengkapnya.

I'm on the Next Level Yeah
Jeoldaejeok rureul jikyeo
Nae soneul nochi mara
Gyeolsogeun naui mugi
Gwangyaro georeoga
Ara ne Home ground
Wihyeobe matseoseo
Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

Sangsangdo mothan Black out
Yuhogeun gipgo jinhae
(Too hot too hot)
Matjabeun soneul nochyeo
Nan jeoldae pogi mothae

I'm on the Next Level
Jeo neomeoui muneul yeoreo
Next Level
Neol gyeolgugen naega busyeo
Next Level
KOSMOe daeul ttaekkaji
Next Level
Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

La la la la la la
La la la la la la
La la la la la la
La la la la la

I see the NU EVO
Jeokdaejeogin gonangwa seulpeumeun
Neol deo Popping jinhwasikyeo
That's my naevis It's my naevis
You lead, we follow
Gamjeongdeureul baeun daeum
Watch me while I make it out

Watch me while I work it out
Watch me while I make it out
Watch me while I work it out
Work it work it work it out

Gamdanghal su eomneun jeolmangdo
Nae mideumeul kkaeji mothae
Deo apeun siryeoneul majado
Nan jabeun soneul nochi aneulge Oh

Jeoldaero dwireul doraboji mara
Gwangyaui geot tamnaeji mara
Yaksogi kkaejimyeon
Modu geotjabeul su eopge dwae
Eonjebuteonga buranhaejyeo ganeun sinho
Neol pagoehago mal geoya
(We want it)
Come on!

Show me the way to KOSMO Yeah
Black Mambaga mandeureonaen hwangak kweseuteu

Aespa, aereul bullisikyeonokil wonhae geurae
Jungsimeul ilko moksorido ilko binanbatgo
Saramdeulgwa meoreojineun chakgak soge
Naevisuri ae, aedeureul bulleobwa
Aespaui Next Level “P.O.S”reul yeoreobwa
Igeon REAL WORLD kkaeeonasseo
We against the villain
What's the name?
Black Mamba

Gyeolguk nan muneul yeoreo
Geu bicheun negen Fire
(Too hot too hot)
Nan gunggeumhae michigesseo
Idaeume pyeolchil Story
Huh!

I'm on the Next Level
Jeo neomeoui muneul yeoreo
Next Level
Neol gyeolgugen naega busyeo
Next Level
KOSMOe daeul ttaekkaji
Next Level
Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

I'm on the Next Level
Deo ganghaejyeo jayuropge
Next Level
Nan gwangyaui naega anya
Next Level
Yasu gateun nareul neukkyeo

Next Level
Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora
Huh!

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
