Lirik Lagu Next Level - Aespa Lengkap dengan Artinya, Remake OST Film Fast Furious

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Next Level yang menjadi single comeback girlband Aespa.

Lagu Next Level - Aespa merupakan remake OST film Fast Forius dan dirilis pada 17 Mei 2021.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Next Level - Aespa beserta artinya selengkapnya.

I'm on the Next Level Yeah

Jeoldaejeok rureul jikyeo

Nae soneul nochi mara

Gyeolsogeun naui mugi

Gwangyaro georeoga

Ara ne Home ground

Wihyeobe matseoseo

Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

Sangsangdo mothan Black out

Yuhogeun gipgo jinhae

(Too hot too hot)

Matjabeun soneul nochyeo

Nan jeoldae pogi mothae

I'm on the Next Level

Jeo neomeoui muneul yeoreo

Next Level

Neol gyeolgugen naega busyeo

Next Level

KOSMOe daeul ttaekkaji

Next Level

Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

La la la la la la

La la la la la la

La la la la la la

La la la la la

I see the NU EVO

Jeokdaejeogin gonangwa seulpeumeun

Neol deo Popping jinhwasikyeo

That's my naevis It's my naevis

You lead, we follow

Gamjeongdeureul baeun daeum

Watch me while I make it out

Watch me while I work it out

Watch me while I make it out

Watch me while I work it out

Work it work it work it out

Gamdanghal su eomneun jeolmangdo

Nae mideumeul kkaeji mothae

Deo apeun siryeoneul majado

Nan jabeun soneul nochi aneulge Oh

Jeoldaero dwireul doraboji mara

Gwangyaui geot tamnaeji mara

Yaksogi kkaejimyeon

Modu geotjabeul su eopge dwae

Eonjebuteonga buranhaejyeo ganeun sinho

Neol pagoehago mal geoya

(We want it)

Come on!

Show me the way to KOSMO Yeah

Black Mambaga mandeureonaen hwangak kweseuteu

Aespa, aereul bullisikyeonokil wonhae geurae

Jungsimeul ilko moksorido ilko binanbatgo

Saramdeulgwa meoreojineun chakgak soge

Naevisuri ae, aedeureul bulleobwa

Aespaui Next Level “P.O.S”reul yeoreobwa

Igeon REAL WORLD kkaeeonasseo

We against the villain

What's the name?

Black Mamba

Gyeolguk nan muneul yeoreo

Geu bicheun negen Fire

(Too hot too hot)

Nan gunggeumhae michigesseo

Idaeume pyeolchil Story

Huh!

I'm on the Next Level

Jeo neomeoui muneul yeoreo

Next Level

Neol gyeolgugen naega busyeo

Next Level

KOSMOe daeul ttaekkaji

Next Level

Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

I'm on the Next Level

Deo ganghaejyeo jayuropge

Next Level

Nan gwangyaui naega anya

Next Level

Yasu gateun nareul neukkyeo

Next Level

Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

Huh!