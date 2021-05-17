Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart, Tentang Konflik di Palestina
Berikut chord dan lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dipopulerkan oleh Michael Heart. Tentang keprihatinan konflik di Gaza, Palestina.
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Surya.co.id - Berikut chord dan lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dipopulerkan oleh Michael Heart.
Lagu We Will Not Go Down dirilis pada 2009.
Lirik lagu We Will Not Go Down menggambarkan keprihatinan terhadap peristiwa konflik yang terjadi di Gaza, Palestina.
Chord dan Lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down
.
[Intro] Em
.
Em G
a blinding flash of white light
D C
lit up the sky over Gaza tonight
Em G
people running for cover
D
not knowing whether
C
they are dead or alive
.
Am
they came with their
Em
tanks and their planes
Am Em
with ravaging fiery flames
D C
and nothing remains
G
just a voice rising up
Bm
in the smoky haze..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C D
we will not go down
Em
in Gaza tonight..
.
Em G
women and children alike
D
murdered and massacred
C
night after night..
Em
while the so-called leaders
G
of countries afar
D C
debated on who's wrong or right..
.
Am Em
but their powerless words were in vain
Am Em
and the bombs fell down like acid rain
D
but through the tears and
C
the blood and the pain
G
you can still hear that voice
Bm
through the smoky haze..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C D
we will not go down
(Am)
in Gaza tonight..
.
[Interlude] Am G Em..
Am G D..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C D
we will not go down
Em
in Gaza tonight..
Ikuti Berita Terkait Lirik dan Chord Lagu lainnya
lirik lagu We Will Not Go Down
surabaya.tribunnews.com
lagu We Will Not Go Down
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Michael Heart
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
lirik lagu
Palestina
Gaza
|Arti Lagu Palestina Atuna Tufuli (Atouna El Toufoule), Ceritakan Kisah Anak-anak Korban Perang
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Okay Again Today - Pamungkas, Beserta Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
|Lirik dan Arti Lagu Hot Sauce - NCT Dream, Baru Rilis Langsung Trending YouTube 1
|Lirik Lagu Atuna Tufuli (Atouna El Toufoule) - Cover Nissa Sabyan, Lagu Palestina dan Artinya
|Lirik Lagu Pesan dari Hati - Ivana Feat Ruri Repvblik, Senyuman di Bibirmu Selalu Tersimpan di Hati