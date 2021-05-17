Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord dan Lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart, Tentang Konflik di Palestina

Berikut chord dan lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dipopulerkan oleh Michael Heart. Tentang keprihatinan konflik di Gaza, Palestina.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart, Tentang Konflik di Palestina
Tribunnews Annadolu/ Edited: SURYA.CO.ID
Ledakan menerangi langit malam setelah pesawat tempur Israel menghantam beberapa pos milik pemerintah Hamas di Jalur Gaza 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

Surya.co.id - Berikut chord dan lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dipopulerkan oleh Michael Heart.

Lagu We Will Not Go Down dirilis pada 2009.

Lirik lagu We Will Not Go Down menggambarkan keprihatinan terhadap peristiwa konflik yang terjadi di Gaza, Palestina.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down


[Intro] Em

 Em                      G
a blinding flash of white light
            D              C
lit up the sky over Gaza tonight
Em                 G
people running for cover
            D
not knowing whether
                  C
they are dead or alive

Am
they came with their
Em
tanks and their planes
Am             Em
with ravaging fiery flames
D              C
and nothing remains
       G
just a voice rising up
        Bm
in the smoky haze..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      D
we will not go down
          Em
in Gaza tonight..

Em                  G
women and children alike
             D
murdered and massacred
            C
night after night..
          Em
while the so-called leaders
   G
of countries afar
 D                       C
debated on who's wrong or right..

Am                   Em
but their powerless words were in vain
Am                       Em
and the bombs fell down like acid rain
D
but through the tears and
    C
the blood and the pain
         G
you can still hear that voice
             Bm
through the smoky haze..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      D
we will not go down
         (Am)
in Gaza tonight..

[Interlude] Am G Em..
            Am G D..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C      D
we will not go down
          Em
in Gaza tonight..

Ikuti Berita Terkait Lirik dan Chord Lagu lainnya

Tags
lirik lagu We Will Not Go Down
surabaya.tribunnews.com
lagu We Will Not Go Down
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Michael Heart
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
lirik lagu
Palestina
Gaza
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Tahan Tangis, Emak-emak yang Maki Petugas dan Mengatai Binatang Datang ke Polres dan Meminta Maaf
Tahan Tangis, Emak-emak yang Maki Petugas dan Mengatai Binatang Datang ke Polres dan Meminta Maaf
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan