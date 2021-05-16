Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart 'Gaza Tonight'

Surya.co.id, - Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Heart.

We Will Not Go Down merupakan lagu rilisan tahun 2009 yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi berdarah Amerika-Siria, Michael Heart.

Lagu ini menggambarkan keprihatianannya terhadap peristiwa konflik yang terjadi di Gaza, Palestina.

Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down dari Michael Heart.

Chord We Will Not Go Down

Capo di fret 4

.

[Intro] Em

.

Em G

a blinding flash of white light

D C

lit up the sky over Gaza tonight

Em G

people running for cover

D

not knowing whether

C

they are dead or alive

.

Am

they came with their

Em

tanks and their planes

Am Em

with ravaging fiery flames

D C

and nothing remains

G

just a voice rising up

Bm

in the smoky haze..

.

[Chorus]

C G

we will not go down

Em D

in the night.. without a fight

C

you can burn up our mosques

G

and our homes and our schools

Em D

but our spirit will never die

C D

we will not go down

Em

in Gaza tonight..

.

Em G

women and children alike

D

murdered and massacred

C

night after night..

Em

while the so-called leaders

G

of countries afar

D C

debated on who's wrong or right..

.

Am Em

but their powerless words were in vain

Am Em

and the bombs fell down like acid rain

D

but through the tears and

C

the blood and the pain

G

you can still hear that voice

Bm

through the smoky haze..

.

[Chorus]

C G

we will not go down

Em D

in the night.. without a fight

C

you can burn up our mosques

G

and our homes and our schools

Em D

but our spirit will never die

C D

we will not go down

(Am)

in Gaza tonight..

.

[Interlude] Am G Em..

Am G D..

.

[Chorus]

C G

we will not go down

Em D

in the night.. without a fight

C

you can burn up our mosques

G

and our homes and our schools

Em D

but our spirit will never die

C G

we will not go down

Em D

in the night.. without a fight

C D

we will not go down

Em

in Gaza tonight..

Ikuti Berita Terkait Lirik dan Chord Lagu lainnya