Lirik dan Chord Lagu
Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart 'Gaza Tonight'
Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Heart.
Surya.co.id, - Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Heart.
We Will Not Go Down merupakan lagu rilisan tahun 2009 yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi berdarah Amerika-Siria, Michael Heart.
Lagu ini menggambarkan keprihatianannya terhadap peristiwa konflik yang terjadi di Gaza, Palestina.
Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down dari Michael Heart.
Chord We Will Not Go Down
Capo di fret 4
.
[Intro] Em
.
Em G
a blinding flash of white light
D C
lit up the sky over Gaza tonight
Em G
people running for cover
D
not knowing whether
C
they are dead or alive
.
Am
they came with their
Em
tanks and their planes
Am Em
with ravaging fiery flames
D C
and nothing remains
G
just a voice rising up
Bm
in the smoky haze..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C D
we will not go down
Em
in Gaza tonight..
.
Em G
women and children alike
D
murdered and massacred
C
night after night..
Em
while the so-called leaders
G
of countries afar
D C
debated on who's wrong or right..
.
Am Em
but their powerless words were in vain
Am Em
and the bombs fell down like acid rain
D
but through the tears and
C
the blood and the pain
G
you can still hear that voice
Bm
through the smoky haze..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C D
we will not go down
(Am)
in Gaza tonight..
.
[Interlude] Am G Em..
Am G D..
.
[Chorus]
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C
you can burn up our mosques
G
and our homes and our schools
Em D
but our spirit will never die
C G
we will not go down
Em D
in the night.. without a fight
C D
we will not go down
Em
in Gaza tonight..
Ikuti Berita Terkait Lirik dan Chord Lagu lainnya
lirik dan chord lagu
We Will Not Go Down
Chord We Will Not Go Down
Michael Heart
Palestina
Lagu Palestina
Gaza Tonight
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Abdullah Faqih
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Malam 1000 Bulan 'Semua Orang Berlomba untuk Mendapat RahmatNya'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Penghuni Surga Sejatimu OST Para Pencari Tuhan Jilid 14
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Unstoppable - Sia 'I'm Invincible, I Win Every Single Game' Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Insya Allah - Maher Zain, Indonesia & Inggris 'Insyaallah Ada Jalan'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Baraka Allahu Lakuma - Maher Zain 'We Ask Allah To Make Your love Last Forever'