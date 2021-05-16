Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart 'Gaza Tonight'

Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Heart. 

Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart 

Surya.co.id, - Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Heart

We Will Not Go Down merupakan lagu rilisan tahun 2009 yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi berdarah Amerika-Siria, Michael Heart.

Lagu ini menggambarkan keprihatianannya terhadap peristiwa konflik yang terjadi di Gaza, Palestina.

Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu We Will Not Go Down dari Michael Heart.

Chord We Will Not Go Down

Capo di fret 4

[Intro] Em

 Em                      G
a blinding flash of white light
            D              C
lit up the sky over Gaza tonight
Em                 G
people running for cover
            D
not knowing whether
                  C
they are dead or alive

Am
they came with their
Em
tanks and their planes
Am             Em
with ravaging fiery flames
D              C
and nothing remains
       G
just a voice rising up
        Bm
in the smoky haze..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      D
we will not go down
          Em
in Gaza tonight..

Em                  G
women and children alike
             D
murdered and massacred
            C
night after night..
          Em
while the so-called leaders
   G
of countries afar
 D                       C
debated on who's wrong or right..

Am                   Em
but their powerless words were in vain
Am                       Em
and the bombs fell down like acid rain
D
but through the tears and
    C
the blood and the pain
         G
you can still hear that voice
             Bm
through the smoky haze..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      D
we will not go down
         (Am)
in Gaza tonight..

[Interlude] Am G Em..
            Am G D..

[Chorus]
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C
you can burn up our mosques
        G
and our homes and our schools
        Em                D
but our spirit will never die
        C      G
we will not go down
       Em                D
in the night.. without a fight
        C      D
we will not go down
          Em
in Gaza tonight..

