Chord dan Lirik Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok, Kunci Dasar C
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars: You can count on me like one, two, three
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars dengan kunci dasar C yang mudah dimainkan.
Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars dirilis pada 2010 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.
Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars selengkapnya.
C Em
If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea
Am G F
I'll sail the world to find you
C Em
If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see
Am G F
I'll be the light to guide you
Dm Em
Find out what we're made of
F G
When we are called to help our friends in need
[Chorus]
C Em
You can count on me like one, two, three
Am G
I'll be there
F
And I know when I need it
C Em
I can count on you like four, three, two
Am G
And you'll be there
F
Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do
C
Oh yeah
Em
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Am G
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
F G
Yeah yeah
C Em
If you're tossin' and you're turnin' and you just can't fall asleep
Am G F
I'll sing a song beside you
C Em
And if you ever forget how much you really mean to me
Am G F
Every day I will remind you, oh
Dm Em
Find out what we're made of
F G
When we are called to help our friends in need
[Chorus]
C Em
You can count on me like one, two, three
Am G
I'll be there
F
And I know when I need it
C Em
I can count on you like four, three, two
Am G
And you'll be there
F
Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do
C
Oh yeah
Em
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Am G
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
F G
Yeah yeah
Dm Em F G
You'll always have my shoulder when you cry
Dm Em F G
I'll never let go, never say goodbye, you know you can
C Em
You can count on me like one, two, three
Am G|
I'll be there
F
And I know when I need it
C Em
I can count on you like four, three, two
Am G
And you'll be there
F
Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do
C
Oh yeah
Em
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Am G
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
