Chord dan Lirik Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok, Kunci Dasar C

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars: You can count on me like one, two, three

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok, Kunci Dasar C
YOUTUBE
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars dengan kunci dasar C yang mudah dimainkan.

Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars dirilis pada 2010 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars selengkapnya.

       C                                                Em
If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea
       Am          G      F
I'll sail the world to find you
       C                                                    Em
If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see
       Am        G        F
I'll be the light to guide you
Dm                          Em
   Find out what we're made of
     F                                     G
When we are called to help our friends in need

[Chorus]

        C                Em
You can count on me like one, two, three
      Am       G
I'll be there
    F
And I know when I need it
      C                 Em
I can count on you like four, three, two
           Am       G
And you'll be there
      F
Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do
   C
Oh yeah
                  Em
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
                  Am  G
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
F     G
Yeah yeah

       C                                                Em
If you're tossin' and you're turnin' and you just can't fall asleep
       Am          G      F
I'll sing a song beside you
       C                                                Em
And if you ever forget how much you really mean to me
        Am          G      F
Every day I will remind you, oh
Dm                          Em
Find out what we're made of
     F                                     G
When we are called to help our friends in need

[Chorus]

        C                Em
You can count on me like one, two, three
      Am       G
I'll be there
    F
And I know when I need it
      C                 Em
I can count on you like four, three, two
           Am       G
And you'll be there
      F
Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do
   C
Oh yeah
                  Em
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
                  Am  G
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
F     G
Yeah yeah
       Dm             Em                F      G
You'll always have my shoulder when you cry
     Dm            Em            F    G
I'll never let go, never say goodbye, you know you can

        C                Em
You can count on me like one, two, three
      Am       G|
I'll be there
    F
And I know when I need it
      C                 Em
I can count on you like four, three, two
           Am       G
And you'll be there
      F
Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do
   C
Oh yeah
                  Em
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
                  Am  G
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Berita Populer
