Chord dan Lirik Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok, Kunci Dasar C

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars dengan kunci dasar C yang mudah dimainkan.

Lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars dirilis pada 2010 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Count On Me - Bruno Mars selengkapnya.

C Em

If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea

Am G F

I'll sail the world to find you

C Em

If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see

Am G F

I'll be the light to guide you

Dm Em

Find out what we're made of

F G

When we are called to help our friends in need

[Chorus]

C Em

You can count on me like one, two, three

Am G

I'll be there

F

And I know when I need it

C Em

I can count on you like four, three, two

Am G

And you'll be there

F

Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do

C

Oh yeah

Em

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Am G

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

F G

Yeah yeah

C Em

If you're tossin' and you're turnin' and you just can't fall asleep

Am G F

I'll sing a song beside you

C Em

And if you ever forget how much you really mean to me

Am G F

Every day I will remind you, oh

Dm Em

Find out what we're made of

F G

When we are called to help our friends in need

[Chorus]

C Em

You can count on me like one, two, three

Am G

I'll be there

F

And I know when I need it

C Em

I can count on you like four, three, two

Am G

And you'll be there

F

Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do

C

Oh yeah

Em

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Am G

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

F G

Yeah yeah

Dm Em F G

You'll always have my shoulder when you cry

Dm Em F G

I'll never let go, never say goodbye, you know you can

C Em

You can count on me like one, two, three

Am G|

I'll be there

F

And I know when I need it

C Em

I can count on you like four, three, two

Am G

And you'll be there

F

Cause that's what friends are s'posed to do

C

Oh yeah

Em

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Am G

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh