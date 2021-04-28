Breaking News:

Lirik dan Arti Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson, Viral di TikTok

Nothing's gonna change my love for you You ought to know by now how much I love you

Penulis: Alif Nur| Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - George Benson beserta arti atau terjemahannya.

Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson pernah dinyanyikan ulang oleh Westlife pada 2006 silam.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson selengkapnya.

If I had to live my life without you near me
The days would all be empty
The nights would seem so long, with you I see forever
Oh, so clearly, I might have been in love before
But it never felt this strong
Our dreams are young and we both know
They'll take us where we want to go

Hold me now
Touch me now
I don't want to live without you

Nothing's gonna change my love for you
You ought to know by now how much I love you
One thing you can be sure of
I'll never ask for more than your love

Nothing's gonna change my love for you
You ought to know by know how much I love you
The world may change my whole life through but
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

If the road ahead is not so easy
Our love will lead the way for us
Like a guiding star
I'll be there for you if you should need me
You don't have to change a thing
I love you just the way you are
So come with me and share the view
I'll help you see forever too

Hold me now
Touch me now
I don't want to live without you

