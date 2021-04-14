Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn Malik ft Sia 'You'll Never Be Alone' Viral di TikTok

[Chorus: Zayn & Sia] Bm                               G But you'll never be alone                                                        D I'll be wit

Kolase Instagram/zayn
Chord Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn Malik 

SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Dusk Till Dawn yang dipopulerkan oleh Zayn Malik ft Sia, Viral di TikTok.

Lagu Dusk Till Dawn dirilis oleh mantan personel One Direction, Zayn Malik yang berduet dengan Sia.

Dirilis pada tahun 2017 silam, lagu ini telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 1,7 Miliar orang di kanal Youtube.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik dan Chord Lagu Dusk Till Dawn dari Zayn Malik ft Sia

Berikut Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn Malik feat Sia:

[Verse 1: Zayn]
                         Bm
Not tryna be indie
                          G
Not tryna be cool
                        D
Just tryna be in this
                              A
Tell me are you too?
                                           Bm
Can you feel where the wind is?
                                G
Can you feel it through
 D
All of the windows
                       A
Inside this room

[Pre-Chorus: Zayn & Sia]
                 Bm
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
G
I wanna feel it too
D
I wanna see the sunrise
                 A
On your sins just me and you
Bm              G
Light it up, on the run
D                              A
Let's make love tonight
Bm                G                D F#m
Make it up, fall in love, try

[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]
Bm                               G
But you'll never be alone
                                                       D
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                              Bm
Baby, I am right here
Bm                                                G
I'll hold you when things go wrong
                                                       D
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                              Bm G D
Baby, I am right here
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                            Bm G D
Baby, I am out here
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                              Bm
Baby, I am right here

[Verse 2: Zayn]
                                      Bm
We were shut like a jacket
                     G
So do your zip
                                               D
We would roll down the rapids

To find a wave that fits
Bm
Can you feel where the wind is?
                                G
Can you feel it through
                        D
All of the windows
                    F#m
Inside this room

[Pre-Chorus: Zayn & Sia]
Bm
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
G
I wanna feel it too
D
I wanna see the sunrise
                 A
On your sins just me and you
Bm               G
Light it up, on the run
D                               A
Let's make love tonight
Bm         G                D
Make it up, fall in love, try

[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]
Bm                               G
But you'll never be alone
                                                       D
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                                                     F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                              Bm
Baby, I am right here
Bm                                                G
I'll hold you when things go wrong
                                                       D
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                              Bm G D
Baby, I am right here
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                           Bm G D
Baby, I am out here
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                              Bm
Baby, I am right here

[Bridge: Zayn & Sia]
                 G                      D
Go, give love to your body?
                 A
So, only you that can stop it
                 A
Go, give love to your body

So, only you that can stop it
                 G                     D
Go, give love to your body
                 A
So, only you that can stop it
                 A
Go, give love to your body

[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]
Bm                                G
But you'll never be alone
                                                       D
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                              Bm
Baby, I am right here
Bm                                       G
I'll hold you in these forearms
                                                       D
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Bm                       G D
Baby, I am right here
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                            Bm G D
Baby, I am out here
                                                    F#m
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
                              Bm
Baby, I am right here

