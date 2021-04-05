Lirik dan Chord Lagu
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga 'Remember That You Were Once Mine' Viral di TikTok
G D Sometimes i wish Em Dm C G That i could still call you mine Am D Still
Surya.co.id, - Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans yang dipopulerkan oleh Gangga, Viral di TikTok.
Lagu Blue Jeans menjadi satu dari sekian lagu yang viral di TikTok.
Blue Jeans merupakan lagu yang dirilis oleh penyanyi pendatang baru yaitu Gangga Kusuma.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 5 Juni 2020 silam.
Video klip lagu ini sendiri sudah ditonton oleh lebih dari 18 juta orang.
Langsung saja, berikut lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans
Chord Blue Jeans - Gangga
G D Em Dm
Calling you late at night
C G
Talking bout nothin'
C D
But we’re always laughing
G D
These dumb conversations
Em Dm
They raise my affections
C G
Those were the good times
Am D
And i miss the old times
C Bm
Have i told you lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D Em Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C G
I would be list’nin’
C D
Till i was sleeping
G D
But our situations
Em Dm
It stopped our relations
C Bm
Why did we end it?
Am D
Don’t want to believe it
C Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
