Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga 'Remember That You Were Once Mine' Viral di TikTok

G                     D Sometimes i wish Em                     Dm              C    G That i could still call you mine Am                    D Still

SURYA.co.id
Ilustrasi - Chord Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma 

Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans yang dipopulerkan oleh Gangga, Viral di TikTok. 

Lagu Blue Jeans menjadi satu dari sekian lagu yang viral di TikTok

Blue Jeans merupakan lagu yang dirilis oleh penyanyi pendatang baru yaitu Gangga Kusuma

Lagu ini dirilis pada 5 Juni 2020 silam. 

Video klip lagu ini sendiri sudah ditonton oleh lebih dari 18 juta orang. 

Langsung saja, berikut lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans 

Chord Blue Jeans - Gangga

G                 D            Em   Dm
Calling you late at night
C                         G
Talking bout nothin'
C                               D
But we’re always laughing

G                            D
These dumb conversations
Em                            Dm
They raise my affections
C                                 G
Those were the good times
Am                              D
And i miss the old times

C                       Bm
Have i told you lately
Am                       D
That i miss you badly

G                     D
Sometimes i wish
Em                     Dm              C    G
That i could still call you mine
Am                    D
Still call you mine
G                       D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                                 Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                          Bm
The only way i could
Am                       D                     G
Remember that you were once mine

G                       D           Em     Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C                       G
I would be list’nin’
C                       D
Till i was sleeping
G                       D
But our situations
Em                   Dm
It stopped our relations
C                        Bm
Why did we end it?
Am                 D
Don’t want to believe it

C                        Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am                        D
That i miss you badly

G                     D
Sometimes i wish
Em                     Dm             C   G
That i could still call you mine
Am                   D
Still call you mine
G                       D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                                 Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                          Bm
The only way i could
Am                       D                     G
Remember that you were once mine

G                    D
Sometimes i wish
Em                     Dm             C     G
That i could still call you mine
Am                   D
Still call you mine
G                       D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                                 Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                          Bm
The only way i could
Am                       D                     G
Remember that you were once mine

