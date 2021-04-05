Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga 'Remember That You Were Once Mine' Viral di TikTok

Surya.co.id, - Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans yang dipopulerkan oleh Gangga, Viral di TikTok.

Lagu Blue Jeans menjadi satu dari sekian lagu yang viral di TikTok.

Blue Jeans merupakan lagu yang dirilis oleh penyanyi pendatang baru yaitu Gangga Kusuma.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 5 Juni 2020 silam.

Video klip lagu ini sendiri sudah ditonton oleh lebih dari 18 juta orang.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans

Chord Blue Jeans - Gangga

G D Em Dm

Calling you late at night

C G

Talking bout nothin'

C D

But we’re always laughing

G D

These dumb conversations

Em Dm

They raise my affections

C G

Those were the good times

Am D

And i miss the old times

C Bm

Have i told you lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D Em Dm

Your voice were lullabies

C G

I would be list’nin’

C D

Till i was sleeping

G D

But our situations

Em Dm

It stopped our relations

C Bm

Why did we end it?

Am D

Don’t want to believe it

C Bm

Cuz i’m feelin lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine