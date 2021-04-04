Lirik dan Chord Lagu
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Night Changes - One Direction 'We're Only Getting Older Baby' Viral di TikTok
C D We're only getting older baby C D And I've been thinking about it lately C D Does it ever drive you crazy G D Em Just how fast the night changes C
SURYA.co.id, - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Night Changes yang dipopulerkan oleh One Direction dan Viral di TikTok berikut.
Lagu Night Changes adalah lagu yang dirilis oleh grup boyband kenamaan One Direction pada tahun 2014 silam.
Menjadi salah satu boyband tersukses di tahun di dekade 2010an,lagu Night Changes ditonton oleh lebih dari 401 juta penonton.
Lagu ini juga Viral di TikTok dan digunakan sebagai backsound dalam sejumlah konten.
Langsung saja, berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Night Changes dari One Direction
Chord Night Changes
[Verse 1]
G
Going out tonight, changes into something red
Em
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
Bm
Everything she never had
D
She’s showing off
G
Driving too fast, moon is breaking through her hair
Em
She said it was something that she won’t forget
Bm D
Having no regrets is all that she really wants
[Chorus]
C D
We're only getting older baby
C D
And I've been thinking about it lately
C D
Does it ever drive you crazy
G D Em
Just how fast the night changes
C D
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
C D
Disappearing when you wake up
C D
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
G D Em
Even when the night changes
C D G
It will never change me and you
[Verse 2]
G
Chasing her tonight, doubts are running ‘round her head
Em
He’s waiting, hides behind his cigarette
Bm D
Heart is beating loud, she doesn't want it to stop
G
Moving too fast, moon is lighting up her skin
Em
She’s falling, doesn't even know it yet
Bm D
Having no regrets is all that she really wants
[Chorus]
C D
We're only getting older baby
C D
And I've been thinking about it lately
C D
Does it ever drive you crazy
G D Em
Just how fast the night changes
C D
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
C D
Disappearing when you wake up
C D
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
G D Em
Even when the night changes
C D A
It will never change me and you
[Breakdown]
A F#m D E
[Bridge]
A
Going out tonight, changes into something red
F#m
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
C#m E
Reminds her of a missing piece of innocence she lost
[Final Chorus]
D E
We're only getting older baby
D E
And I've been thinking about it lately
D E
Does it ever drive you crazy
A E F#m
Just how fast the night changes
D E
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
D E
Disappearing when you wake up
D E
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
A E F#m
Even when the night changes
D E
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
D E
Disappearing when you wake up
D E
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
A E F#m
Even when the night changes
[Outro]
D E
It will never change, baby
D E
We will never change, baby
D E A
It will never change me and you
