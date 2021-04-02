Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat Kimbra yang Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat Kimbra, yang viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat Kimbra, yang viral di TikTok.
Lirik 'Now and then I think of when we were together' merupakan potongan lagu Somebody That I Used to Know.
[Intro]
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
[Verse 1]
Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C
Now and then I think of when we were together
Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C
Like when you said you felt so happy you could die
Dm C Dm C
Told myself that you were right for me
Dm C Dm C
But felt so lonely in your company
Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C
But that was love and it's an ache I still remember
[Bridge]
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
[Verse]
Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C
You can get addicted to a certain kind of sadness
Dm C Dm
Like resignation to the end
C Dm C Dm C
Always the end
Dm C Dm C
So when we found that we could not make sense
Dm C Dm C
Well you said that we would still be friends
Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C
But I'll admit that I was glad that it was over
[Chorus]
Dm C Bb C
But you didn't have to cut me off
Dm C Bb
Make out like it never happened
C Dm
And that we were nothing
C Bb C
And I don't even need your love
Dm C
But you treat me like a stranger
Bb C
And that feels so rough
Dm C Bb C
You didn't have to stoop so low
Dm C Bb
Have your friends collect your records
C Dm
And then change your number
C Bb C
I guess that I don't need that though
Dm C Bb C
Now you're just somebody that I used to know
