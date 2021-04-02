Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat Kimbra, yang viral di TikTok.

Lirik 'Now and then I think of when we were together' merupakan potongan lagu Somebody That I Used to Know.

[Intro]

Dm C Dm C

Dm C Dm C

Dm C Dm C

Dm C Dm C

Dm C Dm C

[Verse 1]

Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C

Now and then I think of when we were together

Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C

Like when you said you felt so happy you could die

Dm C Dm C

Told myself that you were right for me

Dm C Dm C

But felt so lonely in your company

Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C

But that was love and it's an ache I still remember

[Bridge]

Dm C Dm C

Dm C Dm C

Dm C Dm C

Dm C Dm C

[Verse]

Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C

You can get addicted to a certain kind of sadness

Dm C Dm

Like resignation to the end

C Dm C Dm C

Always the end

Dm C Dm C

So when we found that we could not make sense

Dm C Dm C

Well you said that we would still be friends

Dm C Dm C Dm C Dm C

But I'll admit that I was glad that it was over

[Chorus]

Dm C Bb C

But you didn't have to cut me off

Dm C Bb

Make out like it never happened

C Dm

And that we were nothing

C Bb C

And I don't even need your love

Dm C

But you treat me like a stranger

Bb C

And that feels so rough



Dm C Bb C

You didn't have to stoop so low

Dm C Bb

Have your friends collect your records

C Dm

And then change your number

C Bb C

I guess that I don't need that though

Dm C Bb C

Now you're just somebody that I used to know