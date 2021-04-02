Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat Kimbra yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat Kimbra, yang viral di TikTok.

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat Kimbra yang Viral di TikTok
Surya.co.id
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra Kunci Am, Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat Kimbra, yang viral di TikTok.

Lirik 'Now and then I think of when we were together' merupakan potongan lagu Somebody That I Used to Know.

[Intro]
Dm C Dm C

Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C

[Verse 1]
Dm      C           Dm    C       Dm   C  Dm C
Now and then I think of when we were together
Dm           C            Dm     C        Dm C Dm C
Like when you said you felt so happy you could die
Dm     C              Dm         C
Told myself that you were right for me
Dm          C           Dm     C
But felt so lonely in your company
Dm         C             Dm      C    Dm     C  Dm C
But that was love and it's an ache I still remember

[Bridge]
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C
Dm C Dm C

[Verse]
Dm         C           Dm    C      Dm    C   Dm C
You can get addicted to a certain kind of sadness
Dm        C           Dm
Like resignation to the end
C         Dm     C Dm C
Always the end
Dm        C              Dm        C
So when we found that we could not make sense
Dm         C           Dm       C
Well you said that we would still be friends
Dm        C              Dm    C      Dm   C  Dm C
But I'll admit that I was glad that it was over

[Chorus]
Dm    C             Bb     C
But you didn't have to cut me off
Dm     C             Bb
Make out like it never happened
        C         Dm
And that we were nothing
  C              Bb     C
And I don't even need your love
      Dm           C
But you treat me like a stranger
        Bb      C
And that feels so rough

 
Dm  C             Bb      C
You didn't have to stoop so low
Dm       C                Bb
Have your friends collect your records
        C          Dm
And then change your number
  C             Bb           C
I guess that I don't need that though
Dm             C            Bb      C
Now you're just somebody that I used to know

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
