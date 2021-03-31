Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan, And When The Lights Start Flashing yang Viral di TikTok

Chord lagu Youth - Troye Sivan: And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth, And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.

Troye Sivan, penyanyi asal Australia 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu And When The Light Start Flashing, berjudul Youth dari Troye Sivan.

Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan dirilis pada 2015 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord selengkapnya.

           G                             D                                                     
What if, what if we run away? What if, what if we left today?
           Em                        C                             
What if we say goodbye to safe and sound?
               G                                    D                                     
And what if, what if we're hard to find? What if, what if we lost our mind?
            Em                         C                                              
What if we were to fall behind, never found.
  
              G                            D                              
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
         Em                                                                   
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.                                                                 

 [Chorus]

   G                         Em                         C 
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
   G         Am              Em                   C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
   G                             D                                                      
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
   Em                  C                                              
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.
  
G   D   Em   C 

         G                                   D                        
What if, what if we start to drive? What if, what if we close our eyes?
              Em                                   C   
What if we're speeding through red lights into paradise?
                G                            D                      
'Cause we've no time for getting old. Mortal body, timeless souls.
           Em                   C
Cross your fingers, here we go. Oh, oh, oh.
  
              G                             D                              
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
         Em                                                                   
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.  

 [Chorus]

   G                         Em                         C 
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
   G         Am              Em                   C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
   G                             D                                                      
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
   Em                  C                                              
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

G   D   Em   C  
               My youth is yours.
G   D   Em   C  

 [Chorus]

   G                         Em                         C 
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
   G         Am              Em                   C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
   G                             D                                                      
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
   Em                  C                                              
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

G   D   Em   C  
               My youth is yours.
G   D   Em   C  
               My youth is yours.
G   D   Em   C  
G   D   Em   C  
               My youth is yours.

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
