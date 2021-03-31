Musik Entertainment
Chord Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan, And When The Lights Start Flashing yang Viral di TikTok
Chord lagu Youth - Troye Sivan: And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth, And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu And When The Light Start Flashing, berjudul Youth dari Troye Sivan.
Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan dirilis pada 2015 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.
Berikut lirik lagu dan chord selengkapnya.
G D
What if, what if we run away? What if, what if we left today?
Em C
What if we say goodbye to safe and sound?
G D
And what if, what if we're hard to find? What if, what if we lost our mind?
Em C
What if we were to fall behind, never found.
G D
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
Em
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.
[Chorus]
G Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
G Am Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
G D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
Em C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.
G D Em C
G D
What if, what if we start to drive? What if, what if we close our eyes?
Em C
What if we're speeding through red lights into paradise?
G D
'Cause we've no time for getting old. Mortal body, timeless souls.
Em C
Cross your fingers, here we go. Oh, oh, oh.
G D
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
Em
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.
[Chorus]
G Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
G Am Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
G D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
Em C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.
G D Em C
My youth is yours.
G D Em C
[Chorus]
G Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
G Am Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
G D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
Em C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.
G D Em C
My youth is yours.
G D Em C
My youth is yours.
G D Em C
G D Em C
My youth is yours.
Simak chord dan lirik lagu lainnya di Surya.co.id
And When The Lights Start Flashing
Lirik Lagu Youth
Chord Youth
Youth
Troye Sivan
chord
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Sosok Wanita Lemas Tak Bernyawa di Pantai Ngliyep Malang, 3 Teman Lelaki 'Kabur', Ini Kronologinya
|Biodata Sisca Kohl Artis TikTok yang Terkenal Kaya Raya, Terungkap Keluarga & Sumber Kekayaannya
|Aksi Jahil Arya Saloka Buat Amanda Manopo Kesal, Syuting Ikatan Cinta Buyar Gara-gara Ulah Al
|Biodata Kolonel Agustinus Purboyo Anak Tukang Bakso yang Sukses Tempuh Pendidikan Militer di London
|Puskesmas Dibakar KKB Papua, Pasukan Berlambang Ular Piton Turun Tangan Bantu Warga Kampung Opitawak