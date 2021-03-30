Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu DJ Baby Family Friendly, Viral di TikTok 'All Caught Up In the Way We Were'

Se que te gusto a ti todavia Tres, dos, uno . Am Standing here in an empty room Am I saw you there and my blood ran cold Am

Surya.co.id, - Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Baby Family Friendly yang Viral di TikTok, Dipopulerkan oleh Clean Bandit dengan judul Baby.

DJ Baby Family Friendly adalah lagi versi remix dari lagu berjudul Baby yang dipopulerkan oleh Clean Bandit.

Lagu DJ Baby Famuly Friendly ini kembali viral di TikTok dan digunakan sebagai latar belakang musik dance.

Langsung saja, berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Baby dari Clean Bandit, dan DJ Baby Family Friendly

Chord DJ Baby Family Friendly

Capo on fret 3
.
(Intro) Dm G C F Bm E
.
E
Se que te gusto a ti todavia
Tres, dos, uno
.
Am
Standing here in an empty room
Am
I saw you there and my blood ran cold
Am
Take me back to that long september
Am
I don't know how I ever let you go
Am
I was young, didn't know 'bout love
Am
You were wild, couldn't get enough
Am
Gave my heart to another lover
Am
Don't know how I ever let you go
.
Am E
Find me, in another place and time
Am G
If only, if only you were mine
C E F G
But I'm already someone else's baby
.
Dm
Guess I had my last chance
G C
And now this is our last dance..
F Bm
You fell through the cracks in my hands
E
Hard to say it's over
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
[Chorus]
Dm G C F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm E
Baby, oh..
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
Am
All caught up in the way we were
Am
I feel your hands getting close to mine
Am
Don't say the words that I love to hear
Am
The beat goes on and I close my eyes
Am
I was young, didn't know 'bout love
Am
You were wild, couldn't get enough
Am
Let's leave things the way they were
Am
You'll stay with me like a lullaby
.
Am
Ay, sé que te gusto a ti
E
todavía por mucho que digas
Am
Además puedo ver en tus ojos
G C
Que no solo quieres quedar como amigos
E
Tienes mi corazón, eres mi obsesión
F G
Soy tuyo pa' siempre
.
Dm
Guess I had my last chance
G C
And now this is our last dance..
F Bm
You fell through the cracks in my hands
E
Tell myself "Be stronger"
Am G C
My heart's like a rubber band
.
Dm
And it's such a shame
G C
You'll always be the one who got away
F Bm
We both know deep down you feel the same
E
Hard to say it's over
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
[Chorus]
Dm G C F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm E
Baby, oh..
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
Dm G
Wish I met you at another place and time
C F
If only, if only you were mine
Bm
This love story ends for you and I
E
'Cause I'm already someone else's
.
[Chorus]
Dm G C F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm E
Baby, oh..
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
Dm G C F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm E
Baby, oh..
E
But I'm already someone else's..

