Lirik dan Chord Lagu DJ Baby Family Friendly, Viral di TikTok 'All Caught Up In the Way We Were'

Surya.co.id, - Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Baby Family Friendly yang Viral di TikTok, Dipopulerkan oleh Clean Bandit dengan judul Baby.

Lagu DJ Baby Famuly Friendly ini kembali viral di TikTok dan digunakan sebagai latar belakang musik dance.

Langsung saja, berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Baby dari Clean Bandit, dan DJ Baby Family Friendly

Chord DJ Baby Family Friendly

Capo on fret 3

.

(Intro) Dm G C F Bm E

.

E

Se que te gusto a ti todavia

Tres, dos, uno

.

Am

Standing here in an empty room

Am

I saw you there and my blood ran cold

Am

Take me back to that long september

Am

I don't know how I ever let you go

Am

I was young, didn't know 'bout love

Am

You were wild, couldn't get enough

Am

Gave my heart to another lover

Am

Don't know how I ever let you go

.

Am E

Find me, in another place and time

Am G

If only, if only you were mine

C E F G

But I'm already someone else's baby

.

Dm

Guess I had my last chance

G C

And now this is our last dance..

F Bm

You fell through the cracks in my hands

E

Hard to say it's over

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

[Chorus]

Dm G C F

Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..

Bm E

Baby, oh..

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

Am

All caught up in the way we were

Am

I feel your hands getting close to mine

Am

Don't say the words that I love to hear

Am

The beat goes on and I close my eyes

Am

I was young, didn't know 'bout love

Am

You were wild, couldn't get enough

Am

Let's leave things the way they were

Am

You'll stay with me like a lullaby

.

Am

Ay, sé que te gusto a ti

E

todavía por mucho que digas

Am

Además puedo ver en tus ojos

G C

Que no solo quieres quedar como amigos

E

Tienes mi corazón, eres mi obsesión

F G

Soy tuyo pa' siempre

.

Dm

Guess I had my last chance

G C

And now this is our last dance..

F Bm

You fell through the cracks in my hands

E

Tell myself "Be stronger"

Am G C

My heart's like a rubber band

.

Dm

And it's such a shame

G C

You'll always be the one who got away

F Bm

We both know deep down you feel the same

E

Hard to say it's over

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

[Chorus]

Dm G C F

Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..

Bm E

Baby, oh..

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

Dm G

Wish I met you at another place and time

C F

If only, if only you were mine

Bm

This love story ends for you and I

E

'Cause I'm already someone else's

.

[Chorus]

Dm G C F

Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..

Bm E

Baby, oh..

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

Dm G C F

Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..

Bm E

Baby, oh..

E

But I'm already someone else's..