Lirik Your Mother – Yusuf Islam 'Who should I give my love to?' Viral di TikTok

Who should I give my love to? My respect and my honor to Who should I pay good mind to? After Allah And Rasulullah. Lirik lagu Your Mother

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Lagu Your Mother dari Yusuf Islam sedang viral di TikTok.

Liriknya Who should I give my love to? My respect and my honor to.

Langsung saja ini lirik Your Mother dari Yusuf Islam selengkapnya.

Lirik Lagu Your Mother - Yusuf Islam

Who should I give my love to?
My respect and my honor to
Who should I pay good mind to?
After Allah
And Rasulullah

Comes your mother
Who next? Your mother
Who next? Your mother
And then your father
Cause who used to hold you
And clean you and clothes you
Who used to feed you?
And always be with you
When you were sick
Stay up all night
Holding you tight
That’s right no other
My mother

Who should I take good care of?
Giving all my love
Who should I think most of?
After Allah
And Rasulullah
Comes your mother
Who next? Your mother
Who next? Your mother
And then your father
Cause who used to hear you
Before you could talk
Who used to hold you?
Before you could walk
And when you fell who picked you up
Clean your cut
No one but your mother
My mother

Who should I say why close to?
Listen most to
Never say no to
After Allah
And Rasulullah
Comes your mother
Who next? Your mother
Who next? Your mother
And then your father
Cause who used to hug you
And buy you new clothes
Calm your head
And blow your nose
And when you cry
Who wiped your tears?
Knows your fears
Who really cares?
My mother

Say Alhamdulillah
Thank you Allah
Thank you Allah
For my mother

