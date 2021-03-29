Lirik Your Mother – Yusuf Islam 'Who should I give my love to?' Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Lagu Your Mother dari Yusuf Islam sedang viral di TikTok.

Liriknya Who should I give my love to? My respect and my honor to.

Langsung saja ini lirik Your Mother dari Yusuf Islam selengkapnya.

Lirik Lagu Your Mother - Yusuf Islam

Who should I give my love to?

My respect and my honor to

Who should I pay good mind to?

After Allah

And Rasulullah

Comes your mother

Who next? Your mother

Who next? Your mother

And then your father

Cause who used to hold you

And clean you and clothes you

Who used to feed you?

And always be with you

When you were sick

Stay up all night

Holding you tight

That’s right no other

My mother

Who should I take good care of?

Giving all my love

Who should I think most of?

After Allah

And Rasulullah

Comes your mother

Who next? Your mother

Who next? Your mother

And then your father

Cause who used to hear you

Before you could talk

Who used to hold you?

Before you could walk

And when you fell who picked you up

Clean your cut

No one but your mother

My mother

Who should I say why close to?

Listen most to

Never say no to

After Allah

And Rasulullah

Comes your mother

Who next? Your mother

Who next? Your mother

And then your father

Cause who used to hug you

And buy you new clothes

Calm your head

And blow your nose

And when you cry

Who wiped your tears?

Knows your fears

Who really cares?

My mother

Say Alhamdulillah

Thank you Allah

Thank you Allah

For my mother

