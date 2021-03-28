Lirik Lagu dan Chord Youth - Troye Sivan yang Viral di TikTok, And When The Lights Start Flashing

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu And When The Light Start Flashing, berjudul Youth dari Troye Sivan.

Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan dirilis pada 2015 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord selengkapnya.

G D

What if, what if we run away? What if, what if we left today?

Em C

What if we say goodbye to safe and sound?

G D

And what if, what if we're hard to find? What if, what if we lost our mind?

Em C

What if we were to fall behind, never found.



G D

And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,

Em

And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.

[Chorus]

G Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.

G Am Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.

G D

My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,

Em C

My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.



G D Em C

G D

What if, what if we start to drive? What if, what if we close our eyes?

Em C

What if we're speeding through red lights into paradise?

G D

'Cause we've no time for getting old. Mortal body, timeless souls.

Em C

Cross your fingers, here we go. Oh, oh, oh.



G D

And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,

Em

And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.

[Chorus]

G Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.

G Am Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.

G D

My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,

Em C

My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

G D Em C

My youth is yours.

G D Em C

[Chorus]

G Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.

G Am Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.

G D

My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,

Em C

My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

G D Em C

My youth is yours.

G D Em C

My youth is yours.

G D Em C

G D Em C

My youth is yours.

