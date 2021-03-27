Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga dengan Terjemahan Indonesia, I Want You to Know That

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Forever yang dinyanyikan oleh Gangga beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Forever - Gangga dirilis pada Jumat (26/3/2021) dan langsung menyedot perhatian warganet.

Berikut lirik lagu Forever - Gangga selengkapnya.

I always remember

The world last December

I'm still your lover

Till' it came cold weather

And now you are not here

To break all the ice with your warmth

Like you always do

Like you always do

Now where would I go

With all of the pain

Promise I will never find

Someone like you again

Someone like you again

And even if we

Never talk again

I want you to know that

I will never love again

I will never love again

I always remember

My room last December

You lied on my shoulder

Till' the night felt better

And now there's no one here

To share all the love in the night

Like we always do

Like we always do

Now where would I go

With all of the pain

Promise I will never find

Someone like you again

Someone like you again

And even if we

Never talk again

I want you to know that

I will never love again

I will never love again