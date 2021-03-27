Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga dengan Terjemahan Indonesia, I Want You to Know That

Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga: I always remember, The world last December, I'm still your lover, Till' it came cold weather, And now you are not here

Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga dengan Terjemahan Indonesia
YouTube Gangga
Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga dengan Terjemahan Indonesia 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Forever yang dinyanyikan oleh Gangga beserta terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Forever - Gangga dirilis pada Jumat (26/3/2021) dan langsung menyedot perhatian warganet.

Berikut lirik lagu Forever - Gangga selengkapnya.

I always remember
The world last December
I'm still your lover
Till' it came cold weather
And now you are not here
To break all the ice with your warmth

Like you always do
Like you always do

Now where would I go
With all of the pain
Promise I will never find
Someone like you again
Someone like you again

And even if we
Never talk again
I want you to know that
I will never love again
I will never love again

I always remember
My room last December
You lied on my shoulder
Till' the night felt better
And now there's no one here
To share all the love in the night
Like we always do
Like we always do

Now where would I go
With all of the pain
Promise I will never find
Someone like you again
Someone like you again

And even if we
Never talk again
I want you to know that
I will never love again
I will never love again

