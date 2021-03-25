Lirik dan Chord Lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas, Viral di TikTok 'I Want You To The Bone'

Surya.co.id, - Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu To The Bone yang dinyanyikan oleh Pamungkas, Viral di TikTok.

Lagu To The Bone dirilis oleh penyanyi kenamaan asal Indonesia, Pamungkas pada 2 Maret 2020 lalu.

Menjadi lagu hits anak kekinian, lagu ini Viral di TikTok.

Adapun, video klip lagu To The Bone yang dinyanyikan oleh Pamungkas ditonton lebih dari 35 juta kali di Youtube.

Langsung saja, berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu To The Bone

Chord To The Bone - Pamungkas

[Intro]

F G

F G

[Verse 1]

F

Have I ever told you

G

I want you to the bone

F

Have I ever called you

G

When you are all alone

F

And if I ever forget

G

To tell you how I feel

F

Listen to me now, babe

G

I want you to the bone

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

F G

I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

[Verse 2]

F

Maybe if you can see

G

What I feel through my bone

F

Every corner in me

G

There's your presence that grown

F

Maybe I nurture it more

G

By saying how it feel

F

But I did mean it before

G

I want you to the bone