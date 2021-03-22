Lirik Lagu Kiss (Never Let Me Go) - Thyro & Yumi yang Viral di TikTok, Hold Me Close by Your Side

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Kiss ( Never Let Me Go) oleh Thyro & Yumi lengkap dengan arti lagu atau terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Kiss ( Never Let Me Go) - Thyro & Yumi dirilis pada 2020 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selengkapnya.

Kiss (Never Let Me Go)

What up?

You want me to take you to another level?

Just holla at your boy

Right now, Imma take you for a ride

Feel me?

Just listen

Baby it's late; can you take me home

Bring me somewhere we can be alone

'Cause, you know, I'm a little tipsy

Light me up and, baby, kiss me

Come and, baby, do it quickly

I don't wanna talk so keep my mouth busy

Little missy

I feel like burning

You're who I'm yearning

I'm ready for friction

Sparks fly, up high

Baby, make me feel like I never felt before

Hold me close by your side

Baby, never let me go through the night

As I open my eyes

Baby, kiss me from my nose down to my

Baby, come here and I'll make you see

Take you to a place where we can be free

Boy, you put me on fire

Come on, baby, take me higher

And fulfill my desire

Don't talk, just give it a try

And blow my mind

Don't keep me waiting

I know you want it

Now, let's get it started

Lead me, feel me

Baby, let me hear it that you wanted more