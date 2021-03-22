Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Kiss (Never Let Me Go) - Thyro & Yumi yang Viral di TikTok, Hold Me Close by Your Side

Lirik Lagu Kiss (Never Let Me Go) - Thyro & Yumi

Lirik Lagu Kiss (Never Let Me Go) - Thyro & Yumi 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Kiss ( Never Let Me Go) oleh Thyro & Yumi lengkap dengan arti lagu atau terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Kiss ( Never Let Me Go) - Thyro & Yumi dirilis pada 2020 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selengkapnya.

Kiss (Never Let Me Go)

What up?
You want me to take you to another level?
Just holla at your boy
Right now, Imma take you for a ride
Feel me?
Just listen

Baby it's late; can you take me home
Bring me somewhere we can be alone
'Cause, you know, I'm a little tipsy
Light me up and, baby, kiss me
Come and, baby, do it quickly
I don't wanna talk so keep my mouth busy

Little missy
I feel like burning
You're who I'm yearning
I'm ready for friction
Sparks fly, up high
Baby, make me feel like I never felt before

Hold me close by your side
Baby, never let me go through the night
As I open my eyes
Baby, kiss me from my nose down to my

Baby, come here and I'll make you see
Take you to a place where we can be free
Boy, you put me on fire
Come on, baby, take me higher
And fulfill my desire
Don't talk, just give it a try

And blow my mind
Don't keep me waiting
I know you want it
Now, let's get it started
Lead me, feel me
Baby, let me hear it that you wanted more

