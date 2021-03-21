Chord dan Lirik Lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK Kunci Dasar Am, Trending YouTube

Musik Terkini
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK dengan kunci dasar Am.
Lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK dirilis pada Jumat (12/3/2021) dan berhasil masuk jajaran trending YouTube Indonesia. Berikut selengkapnya.
[Verse 1]
Am C
My life's been magic, seems fantastic
Dm
I used to have a hole in the wall with a mattress
F
Funny when you want it, suddenly you have it
You find out that your gold's just plastic
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Every day, every night
C
I've been thinkin' back on you and I
Dm F
Every day, every night
[Chorus]
F/G C
I worked my whole life
Dm7
Just to get right, just to be like
FM7 Fm
"Look at me, I'm never comin' down"
C
I worked my whole life
Dm7
Just to get high, just to realize
FM7
Everything I need is on the
F
Everything I need is
[Post-Chorus]
(C)
on the ground
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(Yeah, what goes up, must come down)
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(You're runnin' out of time)
[Verse 2]
Am C
My world's been hectic, seems electric
Dm
But I've been wakin' up with your voice in my head
And I'm tryna send a message to let you know
F
That every single minute I'm without you, I regret it
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Every day, every night
C
I've been thinkin' back on you and I
Dm F
Every day, every night
[Chorus]
F/G C
I worked my whole life
Dm7
Just to get right, just to be like
FM7 Fm
"Look at me, I'm never comin' down"
C
I worked my whole life
Dm7
Just to get high, just to realize
FM7
Everything I need is on the
F
Everything I need is
[Post-Chorus]
(C)
on the ground
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(Yeah, what goes up, must come down)
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(You're runnin' out of time)
[Bridge]
Am* C*
I'm way up in the clouds
G*
And they say I've made it now
But I figured it out
F* Am*
Everything I need is on the ground (Yeah, yeah)
C*
Just drove by your house (Just drove by your house)
G*
So far from you now (So far from you now)
But I figured it out
F*
Everything I need is on the
N.C. C
Everything I need is on the ground
[Outro]
Bbsus2 F/A
(on the ground)
Fm/A Fm/G F/G* C
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah, but they don't hear me though
Bbsus2
(Yeah, what goes up, must come down)
F/A
Nah, but they don't hear me though
Fm/A G7 N.C.
Everything I need is on ground
