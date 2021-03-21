Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord dan Lirik Lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK Kunci Dasar Am, Trending YouTube

Chord dan Lirik Lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK Kunci Dasar Am: My life's been magic, seems fantastic

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK Kunci Dasar Am, Trending YouTube
YouTube BLACKPINK
Chord dan Lirik Lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK dengan kunci dasar Am.

Lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK dirilis pada Jumat (12/3/2021) dan berhasil masuk jajaran trending YouTube Indonesia. Berikut selengkapnya.

[Verse 1]
Am                                                        C
     My life's been magic, seems fantastic
                                                                      Dm
I used to have a hole in the wall with a mattress
                                                                      F
Funny when you want it, suddenly you have it
You find out that your gold's just plastic

[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Every day, every night
C
I've been thinkin' back on you and I 
Dm                                  F
Every day, every night

[Chorus]
   F/G                          C
I worked my whole life
Dm7
Just to get right, just to be like
  FM7                                             Fm
"Look at me, I'm never comin' down"
                                    C
I worked my whole life
                             Dm7
Just to get high, just to realize
FM7
Everything I need is on the
F
Everything I need is

[Post-Chorus]

             (C)
on the ground
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(Yeah, what goes up, must come down)
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(You're runnin' out of time)

[Verse 2]
Am                                                          C
      My world's been hectic, seems electric
                                                                                  Dm
But I've been wakin' up with your voice in my head
And I'm tryna send a message to let you know
         F
That every single minute I'm without you, I regret it

[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Every day, every night
C
I've been thinkin' back on you and I
Dm                                 F
Every day, every night

[Chorus]
   F/G                          C
I worked my whole life
                              Dm7
Just to get right, just to be like
  FM7                                             Fm
"Look at me, I'm never comin' down"
                                    C
I worked my whole life
                             Dm7
Just to get high, just to realize
FM7
Everything I need is on the
F
Everything I need is

[Post-Chorus]
            (C)
on the ground
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(Yeah, what goes up, must come down)
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(You're runnin' out of time)

[Bridge]

Am*                                C*
      I'm way up in the clouds
                                                G*
And they say I've made it now
But I figured it out 
F*                                              Am*
Everything I need is on the ground (Yeah, yeah)
                                   C*
Just drove by your house (Just drove by your house)
                               G*
So far from you now (So far from you now)
But I figured it out
F*
Everything I need is on the
N.C.                                          C
Everything I need is on the ground

[Outro]
Bbsus2           F/A
          (on the ground)
Fm/A              Fm/G    F/G*    C
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah, but they don't hear me though
            Bbsus2
(Yeah, what goes up, must come down)
F/A
Nah, but they don't hear me though
Fm/A             G7               N.C.
Everything I need is on ground

Tags
On The Ground
Rose BLACKPINK
Lirik Lagu On The Ground
Chord On The Ground
chord
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Rani Andriani Tewas Dibakar Suami dan Sempat Sampaikan Pesan Terakhir: Mak Jangan Dendam
Rani Andriani Tewas Dibakar Suami dan Sempat Sampaikan Pesan Terakhir: Mak Jangan Dendam
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan