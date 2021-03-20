Lirik dan Chord Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Trending di Youtube

SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon yang trending di Youtube.

Lagu terbaru dari Justin Bieber kembali menggemparkan para fansnya.

Kali ini, penyanyi yang populer sejak membawakan lagu Baby itu merilis video klip lagu berjudul Peaches.

Lagu itu ia nyanyikan bersama Daniel Caesar, Giveon.

Baru dirils 24 jam, lagu Peaches telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 10 juta kali.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "Peaches" dari Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, dan Giveon.

[Intro]

F Em Dm x4

[Chorus]

F

I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit

Em

I get my weed from California, that's that shit

Dm

I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass bitch

C

I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that’s it

[Post-Chorus]

F Em

And I see you, the way I breathe you in

Dm

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

C

Never let you go (Oh)

F

And I see you

Em

There's nothing like your touch

Dm

It’s the way you lift me up

C

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end

[Chorus]

F

I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit

Em

I get my weed from California, that's that shit

Dm

I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass bitch

C

I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that's it

F Em Dm C x2