Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Trending di Youtube

F I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit Em I get my weed from California, that's that shit Dm I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Trending di Youtube
Youtube: Justin Bieber
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Peaches Justin Bieber 

SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon yang trending di Youtube.

Lagu terbaru dari Justin Bieber kembali menggemparkan para fansnya.

Kali ini, penyanyi yang populer sejak membawakan lagu Baby itu merilis video klip lagu berjudul Peaches.

Lagu itu ia nyanyikan bersama Daniel Caesar, Giveon.

Baru dirils 24 jam, lagu Peaches telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 10 juta kali.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "Peaches" dari Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, dan Giveon.

[Intro]
F Em Dm x4

[Chorus]
F
I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit
Em
I get my weed from California, that's that shit
Dm
I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass bitch
C
I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that’s it

[Post-Chorus]
F Em
And I see you, the way I breathe you in
Dm
It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby
C
Never let you go (Oh)
F
And I see you
Em
There's nothing like your touch
Dm
It’s the way you lift me up
C
And I'll be right here with you 'til the end

[Chorus]
F
I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit
Em
I get my weed from California, that's that shit
Dm
I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass bitch
C
I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that's it

F Em Dm C x2

Tags
lirik dan chord lagu
Chord Peaches
Justin Bieber
Peaches - Justin Bieber
trending di Youtube
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Abdullah Faqih
Berita Terkait :#Lirik dan Chord Lagu
Penulis: Abdullah Faqih
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Tampang Petinggi Ormas yang Pukuli Prajurit Kopassus di Bandung, Kini Bikin Pengakuan dan Minta Maaf
Tampang Petinggi Ormas yang Pukuli Prajurit Kopassus di Bandung, Kini Bikin Pengakuan dan Minta Maaf
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan