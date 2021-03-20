Lirik dan Chord Lagu
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Trending di Youtube
F I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit Em I get my weed from California, that's that shit Dm I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass
SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon yang trending di Youtube.
Lagu terbaru dari Justin Bieber kembali menggemparkan para fansnya.
Kali ini, penyanyi yang populer sejak membawakan lagu Baby itu merilis video klip lagu berjudul Peaches.
Lagu itu ia nyanyikan bersama Daniel Caesar, Giveon.
Baru dirils 24 jam, lagu Peaches telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 10 juta kali.
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "Peaches" dari Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, dan Giveon.
[Intro]
F Em Dm x4
[Chorus]
F
I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit
Em
I get my weed from California, that's that shit
Dm
I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass bitch
C
I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that’s it
[Post-Chorus]
F Em
And I see you, the way I breathe you in
Dm
It's the texture of your skin
I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby
C
Never let you go (Oh)
F
And I see you
Em
There's nothing like your touch
Dm
It’s the way you lift me up
C
And I'll be right here with you 'til the end
[Chorus]
F
I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit
Em
I get my weed from California, that's that shit
Dm
I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass bitch
C
I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that's it
F Em Dm C x2
lirik dan chord lagu
Chord Peaches
Justin Bieber
Peaches - Justin Bieber
trending di Youtube
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Abdullah Faqih
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu What The Hell - Avril Lavigne 'All My Life I've Been Good' Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Keterlaluan - The Potters 'I'm Sorry Say Goodbye' Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Ripped Pants - OST Spongebob Squarepants, Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Pergi Hilang dan Lupakan - Remember of The Day 'Viral di TikTok'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Show - Lenka 'I'm Just a Little Bit Caught in The Middle' Viral di TikTok