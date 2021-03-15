Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Out West - Travis Scott, Viral di TikTok 'Hey Shawty Hey Darling'

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak Lirik dan Terjemahan lagu berjudul Out West yang dinyanyikan oleh Travis Scott feat Jackboys dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi Hey Shawty Hey Darling, lirik dan terjemahan lagu Out West - Travis Scott feat Jackboys banyak dicari.

Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya.

[intro: young thug]

yeah

buddah bless this beat

ayy

[chorus: young thug]

bangin’ out west (bangin’), slangin’ out west (yeah)

gold metallic knife, i can shank ya out west (yeah)

i just put a drum on a new kel-tec (on a)

i just put my c-m in her p-ssy, now it’s wet

[post-chorus: young thug]

i used to jump off the back of the bus (yeah), now i jump off of a jet (yeah)

i used to tell the lil’ baby, “this us,” then i got over the sh-t

i used to like her, but now that i love her

the way she was drankin’ my spit

your b-tch cheatin’, she under my cover, we cuddle and sh-t

[verse 1: young thug]

now shawty say she wanna suck on the tip

i’m ’bout it, baby, i want all four of your lips (i’m ’bout it)

ex-college girl, she can suck up a ship

i eat molly and i take this b-tch on a trip

ayy, shawty, ayy, darlin’, ayy, baby girl, suck my private

close your eyes, it’s just me and you and n0body

ayy, suck it sideways, if we in public or the driveway (hey)

vibes in this b-tch (woo), vibe on a jet (woo)

five thousand bricks, ooh

she bad as it get, her mouth kick it sl!ck

she know she got the kick

with a fire hydrant p-ssy (hey)

[chorus: young thug]

bangin’ out west (bangin’), slangin’ out west (yeah)

gold metallic knife, i can shank ya out west (yeah)

i just put a drum on a new kel-tec (on a)

i just put my c-m in her p-ssy, now it’s wet

[verse 2: travis scott]

it’s up, it’s stuck (yeah)

thought you can cross the gang, what was you thinkin’ of? (gang)

red coupe, rollercoaster sound just like it does

these days, i balance all the hate out with the love

these days, i pour all of my pain out in a cup (drank)

dreamy, that’s just a side effect when you with us (game)

easy, the dawgs is right behind me, they on edge

believe me, we pop out in the city to collect (ooh)

vibes in this b-tch, they surprised that i lived (it’s lit)

try, can’t be k!lled, tried nine times but i’m stilts

hop in the whip to hop right in the whip

i hotbox in the whip, got me (ooh)

[chorus: young thug]

ayy, bangin’ out west (bangin’), slangin’ out west (yeah)

gold metallic knife, i can shank ya out west (yeah)

i just put a drum on a new kel-tec (on a)

i just put my c-m in her p-ssy, now it’s wet