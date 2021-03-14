Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu Gone - Rose BLACKPINK Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Indonesia, All My Love is Gone
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Adrianus Adhi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Gone yang merupakan lagu debut Rose BLACKPINK.
Lagu Gone - Rose BLACKPINK dirilis pada 12 Maret 2021 dan bercerita tentang pengkhianatan cinta. Berikut selengkapnya.
I thought that you'd remember, but it seems that you forgot
It’s hard for me to blame you when you already lost
Oh, yeah
I'm tired of always waiting
Oh, yeah, yeah
I see you changed your number, that's why you don’t get my calls
I gave you all of me, now you don't wanna be involved
Oh, yeah, yeah
I really gotta face it
Oh, yeah, yeah
I just wanna be the one
But to you we're already done
Tell me, why'd you have to hit and run me?
Now I'm all alone cryin' ugly
You broke my heart just for fun
Took my love and just left me numb
Now it's 8:00 in the morning
Hate in the morning (All because of you)
Am I the story that's sad and true?
I can feel the pain, can you?
You had to be the one to let me down, to color me blue
Hate to see you with someone new
I’ll put a curse on her and you
Ain’t no looking back, now you're dead and gone
My love is gone too
All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone, gone, gone, gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone
Now you’re dead and gone
All my love is gone and the hate is gone
I'm standing all alone
And I'm searching for something
But I can't feel nothing
I’ve packed my bags and go on
This don't feel like home
Too much on this [?] rainbow, I feel so used
How am I supposed to live without you? I refuse (Yeah)
I just wanna be the one
But to you we're already done
Tell me, why'd you have to hit and run me?
Now I'm all alone cryin' ugly
You broke my heart just for fun
Took my love and just left me numb
Now it's 8:00 in the morning
Hate in the morning (All because of you)
Am I the story that's sad and true?
I can feel the pain, can you?
You had to be the one to let me down, to color me blue
Hate to see you with someone new
I'll put a curse on her and you
Ain't no looking back, now you're dead and gone
All my love is gone too
Gone
