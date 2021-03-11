Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Take Me Home - Pamungkas yang Viral di TikTok, Judul Asli To The Bone
Lirik dan chord lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas C G Take me home, I'm fallin' Am Em Love me long, I'm rollin'
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Take Me Home atau yang berjudul To The Bone - Pamungkas.
Lagu Take Me Home atau To The Bone - Pamungkasdirilis pada 2020 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok. Berikut selengkapnya.
Intro: F G F G
F
Have I ever told you
G
I want you to the bone
F
Have I ever called you
G
When you are all alone
F
And if I ever forget
G
To tell you how I feel
F
Listen to me now, babe
G
I want you to the bone
F G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
F G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
F
Maybe if you can see
G
What I feel through my bone
F
Every corner in me
G
There's your presence that grown
F
Maybe I nurture it more
G
By saying how it feel
F
But I did mean it before
G
I want you to the bone
I want you to
[Chorus]
C G
Take me home, I'm fallin'
Am Em
Love me long, I'm rollin'
F Em
Losing control, body and soul
Dm G
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
C G
Walk you down, I'm all in
Am Em
Hold you tight, you call and
F Em
I'll take control, body and soul
Dm G
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
Dm F
Would that be alright?
Dm G
Hey, would that be alright?
F G
I want you to the bone ooh..
F G
So bad I can't breathe ooh..
F
I want you to the bone
[Bridge]
F
Of all the ones that begged to stay
G
I'm still longing for you
F
Of all the ones that cried their way
G
I'm still waiting on you
F
Maybe we seek for something that
G
We couldn't ever have
F
Maybe we choose the only love
G
We know we won't accept
F
Or maybe we're taking all the risks
G
For something that is real
F
'Cause maybe the greatest love of all
G
Is who the eyes can't see, yeah
